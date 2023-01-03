Yara Zaya stunted in a bikini. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya recently showed off her flat stomach and fit physique to 90 Day Fiance fans as she did double duty by wearing and promoting a bikini from her apparel line.

The 27-year-old mother of one, who hails from Ukraine originally, flexed for 90 Day fans in a mirror selfie.

In the Instagram Story post, Yara appeared to be wearing little to no makeup as she captured her enviable bikini body while shouting out her website and the bikini.

The bikini itself was pink with rhinestone-looking features on the chest part of the neck tie straps and the hip part of the bottom’s tie straps.

The top also featured straps that wrapped around Yara’s upper stomach toward the back. Yara had a pink manicure and was holding up her pink phone to complete the look.

She wore her blonde hair down and back behind her shoulders.

Yara also included a link to her brand’s website, YaraZaya, where followers could purchase the same swimsuit.

Yara Zaya promotes the ways she’s helped her fellow Ukrainians

During Season 7 of Happily Ever After? Yara was widely criticized for not helping her fellow Ukrainians in any way given that that was her mission in going to Europe.

Instead, viewers focused on Yara’s designer flexes, spa day with her friend, and lack of actionable steps during her time in Europe with her husband Jovi, and their daughter Mylah.

In defense of the backlash she was receiving, Yara issued an Instagram video titled, “Helping Ukraine,” in which she explained that she and Jovi did help Ukraine when they were in Europe and were still helping in the present day (which was six weeks ago).

Yara said, “If you don’t see something it doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” further stating that she bought “medicine” and “food” and helped people that showed up at her mother’s job in the Czech Republic with nothing.

Yara Zaya faced off with Angela Deem at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

During Part 1 of the four-part 90 Day Fiance Tell All, Angela Deem came in hot yelling, screaming, and disrupting the entire Tell All process.

Yara told Angela to sit down and be respectful, which triggered Angela to confront Yara by standing over her and screaming in her face.

Angela eventually relented yelling at Yara, who stood her ground, but ended up leaving the stage in an angry drama-filled rage.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.