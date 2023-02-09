90 Day Fiance beauty Yara Zaya was a vision in pink as her husband, Jovi Dufren, captured her in a stunning nighttime photo shoot.

Yara looked like a real-life Barbie doll as Jovi captured her striking some poses on a bridge overlooking Miami.

Yara and Jovi are enjoying some time in Miami after a recent vacation in Mexico. The Ukrainian-born beauty shared the photos on Instagram in a carousel post.

In the first shot, Yara struck her best supermodel pose. Gazing into the distance, Yara had a serious expression on her face as she placed one hand in her pocket and held her designer handbag with the other.

Yara was clad in a bubblegum pink suit jacket and pants and wore a white crop top underneath. She rested her jacket on her shoulders, leaving it unbuttoned and highlighting her toned abs.

Yara accessorized her gorgeous look with a Valentino handbag, her go-to Dior Danseuse Etoile gold choker, and some glitzy gold earrings.

Yara Zaya is pretty in pink for a gorgeous photo shoot overlooking the Miami skyline

The blonde stunner flashed a smile on the second slide, looking radiant with her long blonde waves flowing down her shoulders.

The backdrop for Yara’s impromptu photo shoot featured Miami’s gorgeous skyline as she posed from a balcony with modern glass railing, adding to the chic aesthetic of the shot.

Yara credited Jovi with the gorgeous shots in the caption, which read, “Date night with the best husband in the world @jovid11 thank you for always taking photos of me 😂 #datenight #90dayfiance.”

It looks as though Yara has some impressive camera skills, too — Jovi shared a post to his Instagram in which he posed from the same balcony.

In the snap, Jovi stared at the camera with a serious facial expression, casually resting one arm on the balcony. The Louisiana native donned a white button-down shirt for the laidback photo, looking relaxed and refreshed.

“Planning a big trip for next month, where should I go???? #tlc #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter #travel #worldtravel,” he captioned his post.

Jovi Dufren jokes about taking hundreds of photos of Yara

As it turned out, Jovi had a reason for his serious expression. In his Instagram Stories, he answered some questions from his followers.

One of Jovi’s followers asked if he was annoyed in the photo. Admittedly, he was a bit irked but was a good sport about it.

“Hhahaha how can you telll,” he wrote. “This is me after taking 179 pictures of yara.”

Jovi joked about taking Yara’s pics in his Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @jovi11/Instagram

Yara stays beautiful with a regimented skincare routine, exercise, and diet

It’s no wonder Jovi has been snapping tons of pics of his wife — she looks fantastic. So how does Yara achieve her glowing complexion and fit physique?

The TLC star uses the acne-fighting, cannabinoid-based Raf Five skincare line. She frequently promotes the brand on her Instagram, where her fans can snag discount codes for the products.

In an October 2022 post, Yara showed her followers her radiant makeup-free skin and credited Raf Five for her glow.

In addition to her regimented skincare routine, Yara is also adamant about fitness, hitting the gym daily, and following a strict diet.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.