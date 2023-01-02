Yara Zaya strikes a pose in plunging white minidress for day out

Yara Zaya is ready for 2023 in a white minidress. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya rang in the new year with her favorite person in the world, her baby girl Mylah and the mother-daughter duo entered 2023 in style.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared photos from their time together, and she looked angelic in white.

Yara wore a stylish minidress with a plunging neckline and a shirred detail along the top. The dress also featured an elastic detail along the shoulder for an option to wear the outfit in an off-the-shoulder style.

The always fashionable Ukrainian native rocked pointy silver heels with a glittery bow on the front and glittery ankle straps.

She paired the outfit with a chainlink choker in gold, matching the gold chain straps on her bag, which was mostly hidden from view in the photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Furthermore, Yara added small gold hoops and sported glam makeup, including dark liner on her top eyelids for a cat-eye effect, long flirty lashes, and light pink lipstick with lined lips.

The TLC personality wore her extra blonde hair in voluminous waves flowing down her back as she smiled for the photos.

Yara Zaya and baby Mylah dance their way into 2023

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted a slew of photos on Instagram showing her and Mylah enjoying the last moments of 2022.

Yara didn’t tag her location in the post, but they appeared to be at a hotel.

One photo showed the toddler clad in her adorable dress and large pink bows she took to the dance floor later in the evening.

Another picture in the carousel showed the toddler in her mom’s arms, snuggled up close for the cute photo.

Jovi Dufren was nowhere in sight in any of the photos, but he was likely the one behind the scenes snapping the pictures of his wife and daughter.

“Welcome 2023 🎊” Yara captioned the post. “Happy new year to you guys.❤️thank you for being with me. I wish that this year all your dreams come true❤️.”

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes mobile gaming app

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star currently has 643k followers and counting, making her an ideal candidate for brand promotions.

Yara’s most recent paid partnership was with FanDuel Casino as she took to Instagram to promote their mobile gaming app. The brand had a limited-time bonus offer for players a few weeks ago, and the reality TV personality shared all the details with her followers.

“You know I have been LOVING @fanduelcasino and now Santa Barkley is gifting us with a VERY special limited time offer for TODAY ONLY (Wednesday Dec 21),” she noted in her post.

“…the offer that you have to get in on is FanDuel’s Bet & Get. All you have to do is opt in and place any Sportsbook bet to receive a mystery Casino bonus from Santa Barkley! Easy right??! Tap the link my bio to join the fun! #fanduelpartner,” Yara added.

Part 2 of the four-part 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.