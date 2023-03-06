90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya visited a yoga studio over the weekend and stopped to snap a stunning selfie.

Yara takes her health very seriously and recently mentioned that she’s working on “getting her body back” following an indulgent Mexican getaway.

If her recent Instagram Story selfie is any indication, Yara is changing up her current exercise regimen to balance her mind and body.

The blonde-haired beauty was dressed the part ahead of a yoga session with a friend.

Yara stood in a spacious yoga studio, clad in a pastel pink tube top and matching biker shorts. She draped a white jacket over her shoulders, wore white ankle socks with white athletic shoes, and carried a fuzzy beige backpack.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of one looked fit and trim in the selfie, wearing her long blonde hair straight and down with a serious expression on her face.

Yara looked incredible as she snapped a selfie inside a yoga studio. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara sported a pink manicure on her acrylics and accessorized with some gold chains, a bracelet, and a ring. Her makeup was flawless as usual, and she popped one hip to accentuate her toned legs.

“Yoga time with @47.29.22.05,” Yara wrote on her Instagram Story photo.

Yara told her Instagram followers that she “let herself go” while enjoying Mexico with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah. And, although most of Yara’s fans would agree that she looks amazing, she is on a mission to regain her pre-vacation figure after admittedly gaining eight pounds.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya looks amazing thanks to a healthy diet and regular exercise

In addition to yoga, Yara maintains her svelte figure with exercise and a healthy diet. The Ukrainian-born stunner is a fan of the stair climber, which helps build her endurance and glutes.

Yara prefers to consume the majority of her daily calories at breakfast, filling her plate at least half full of green veggies like broccoli and zucchini.

Yara partners with HelloFresh to save time on meals

When she doesn’t have time to prepare her meals, the 90 Day Fiance fan favorite uses the popular meal delivery service, HelloFresh. In an Instagram advertisement for the brand in June 2022, Yara sat in her kitchen as she enjoyed a healthy and delicious-looking meal.

“They make it so easy to add variety to your meals and learn new recipes that are easy for even beginner chefs!” she wrote in the caption, adding a discount code for her followers to receive up to 20 free meals and free shipping.

HelloFresh considers itself “America’s #1 meal kit, offering the widest variety of recipes to over a million customers around the country.”

They also have “the most five-star recipes and the most five-star reviews among meal kits, according to Trustpilot.” Their meal plans are customizable, including meat-based, plant-based, or pescatarian preferences to meet everyone’s dietary needs.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.