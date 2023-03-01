90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has a lot of confidence in herself and her fashion sense.

That confidence was apparent in her recent Instagram Story, where she flexed an all-white outfit for her 675,000 followers.

In the mirror selfie, Yara wore her long blonde hair down and showcased her new bangs.

Yara was rocking a white crop top paired with wide-leg white sweatpants for her outfit. On her feet, Yara went with white platform sneakers with light orange laces.

In her caption, she shared, “Okay you guys I just decided I need to show you my outfit. Look how cute is my outfit.”

Yara, who is 5’7, included her height in centimeters at the bottom right of the photo and accompanied the post with laughing/crying emojis at the bottom.

Yara Zaya has a swimsuit line

Yara has broken into the fashion world with her brand YaraZaya. Her company focuses on fashion, travel, and beauty.

Among the different fashion looks, Yara recently launched a swimwear line that she has touted as being popular.

On her website, she has three different halter-style bikinis in white, black, and pink, all of which are currently sold out on her site.

Yara shared a joint post with her business Instagram page to show off her swimsuit line in January 2023. In the post, Yara was the model and posed against a palm tree while wearing the pink version of her swimsuit.

Yara looked fit and tan in the photo she tagged as being in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

In her caption, Yara thanked her fans and customers for their support.

Yara Zaya likes to rock designer items and has a favorite color

When Yara is not wearing pieces from her own brand or going casual in all-white, she has an affinity for designer style.

Yara often shares “Outfit of the Day” posts on Instagram and frequently incorporates a designer touch into whatever outfit she goes with.

She notably likes to accessorize with designer handbags and has Gucci shoes she brings out.

In February 2023, however, Yara changed her tune about the handbags and told fans she was “done” buying designer bags because several expensive items she bought had shown premature signs of wear and tear.

Designer or not, when Yara was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? she told Jovi that her favorite color was beige. That color has been apparent in several different outfits she’s rocked online.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.