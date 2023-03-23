Yara Zaya slams recent plastic surgery rumors

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is fed up with defending herself against rumors that she’s gone under the knife.

Hot on the heels of a recent Turkish vacation with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, Yara is back in the swing of things.

While visiting a local park with Mylah, Yara recorded a video she shared on her Instagram Story, calling out everyone spreading rumors about her altering her appearance.

“Guys, it’s so funny to me,” Yara began. “I checked the comments now under some post. I don’t understand why anytime I post any picture, people come after me and be like, ‘You need to stop with the plastic surgeries. You look so different. Oh my gosh, is that even Yara? Oh my gosh, I didn’t recognize her.’ Like, what is this all about?”

Yara stood firm in the fact that she hasn’t had work done to her face, adding, “I don’t do nothing to my face, you guys.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She admitted that she had a breast augmentation, citing breastfeeding Mylah as the reason for her surgery. Yara also claimed that she hasn’t had lip filler injected in a “long time” and blamed her changed appearance on getting older.

Yara Zaya denies having plastic surgery on her face, says she’s just ‘getting older’

“I cannot look all the time the same, right? Because I’m getting older,” Yara said.

She also acknowledged that since she first appeared on reality TV around three years ago, her face has obviously changed, as most people’s do.

90 Day Fiance critics have continually accused Yara of going under the knife

Yara didn’t mention which post she was speaking of, but it’s not the first time she’s defended herself after being accused of lying about changing her appearance. Last month, Yara clapped back at a critic who asked what she was doing to her face, telling them her looks are au naturel.

Some of Yara’s naysayers recently accused her of going under the knife during her trip to Turkey, but her latest video message shot down those rumors.

Yara has been open about her surgeries and procedures. In addition to her breast augmentation, Yara admitted to having a rhinoplasty after complaining that her nose looked like a potato.

The reality TV star has also copped to previous lip filler injections but hasn’t made any mention of having any other work done in recent months.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.