Yara Zaya slams Julia Trubkina for her anti-Russian claims and Julia claps back

Shots have been fired between 90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Julia Trubkina.

The Slavic beauties just duked it out through their social media posts directed at one another.

Ukrainian-born Yara started the feud by bringing up Russian native Julia’s assertion that she and her husband Brandon Gibbs were not selected to be on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? because she is Russian. In Yara’s address about what Julia had said, she did not call Julia out by name.

Julia quickly saw Yara’s diss and took aim at Yara for the way she looked. She also did not directly mention Yara, but who the post was directed at was heavily implied based on the situation.

Yara and Julia have clashed in the past over differences of opinion on plastic surgery but never to the degree of argument that they just got to.

Both women were on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 6 of Happily Ever After? so they have been around each other in the same 90 Day circle for several years now.

Yara Zaya slammed Julia Trubkina and Julia fired back

After Julia went on her Instagram Stories and said that she thought she and Brandon were not cast on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? because she is Russian, Yara slammed her publically.

Yara shared a short video of herself rolling her eyes with the caption, “My reaction when Russian people complain that the world discriminates against them [hand over face emojis.].”

Julia responded by sharing a video where she tried to make the same eye-rolling face as Yara and snapped, “my face when people do a lot of plastic surgery for beauty but still use a lot of makeup and a lot of filters to make a video.”

Russian 90 Day Fiance stars have chosen sides over the war in Ukraine

Julia went on Dr. Drew’s Ask Dr. Drew show at the beginning of the war and said that the Russian people do not want this war but that it was out of their hands.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance cast member Sasha Larin said that he supported his home country of Russia, and anyone who was against them was an “idiot.”

Former Before the 90 Days cast member Alina Kozhevnikova spoke out against Russian censorship and her country’s actions in Ukraine and has since fled Russia for Argentina.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.