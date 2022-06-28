Yara Zaya slams ‘jealous’ critic who says she got a ‘big head’ after reality TV fame

Yara Zaya claps back at troll. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya received criticism from a social media user that she refused to ignore. Yara immediately clapped back at the woman she has since called a “Karen.”

The social media user wasn’t too pleased with Yara’s latest post. She accused the reality TV personality of having a “big head” and scolded her for spending money on expensive bags and clothes.

Yara’s post showed her clad in a sexy outfit and heels as she pushed her daughter Mylah in her stroller.

In the video posted to social media, Yara strutted in a pair of black pumps and dark sunglasses as she showed off her outfit.

However, the post rubbed one viewer the wrong way.

Yara Zaya called out for getting a big head

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star recently shared a video on Instagram, but she didn’t expect a snarky comment she received from a viewer.

Yara was quite stylish in the video– clad in a corset crop top and a floral skirt with a thigh-high slit. She completed the outfit with a pair of black pumps to match her black top and added dark sunglasses.

Yara strutted her stuff on the sidewalk as she pushed baby Mylah in her stroller and shared another moment playing with the toddler.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Trying to enjoy every second with this little princess,” Yara captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfUZOX6lAIW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The 26-year-old got a slew of compliments after sharing the video, but there was one angry critic in the mix.

“Would be nice if you didn’t seem like your head was so big it was in the sky 24/7 lol,” wrote the commenter. “Girl come back to reality. You are on a dumb TV show that exploits foreigners. Married to someone who makes a decent living but no home or big investments.”

“All that money on purses and clothes yet nothing that actually makes you ‘wealthy,'” added the critic.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya claps back at a ‘jealous Karen’

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star didn’t let the snide remark pass; she quickly issued a response and laughed off the comment.

“Wow you are really jealous Karen,” Yara clapped back.

The comment also tried to shade Yara and made nasty comments about where she lived,–although Yara pointed out that she got that wrong.

“Girl you live in Houma, the smallest, poorest, nothing to do town in the U.S,” said the Instagram user.

“Girl no I don’t like in Houma,” responded Yara, who added a few laughing emojis after issuing her response.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.