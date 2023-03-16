90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is enjoying a Middle Eastern getaway, and while she’s been overseas, she’s managed to drop some pounds.

Yara, her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, enjoy a jet-setting lifestyle.

The family of three recently enjoyed a Mexican vacation, and now they’re in Turkey to enjoy all that the Balkan country has to offer.

One of the things Yara has enjoyed is Turkish food, and according to her, because of how it’s prepared, she’s slimmed down while on vacation.

Yara recorded a video and posted it in her Instagram Story this week. Filming from her hotel room, Yara was clad in a white crop top with black stripes and white jeans, looking gorgeous as usual.

While she waited for Jovi to get ready for their day of exploring, Yara excitedly shared her message with her 678,000 followers.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya shares her trimmer physique as she loses weight during a trip to Turkey

“Just to show you guys, okay, guys, look,” Yara said as she turned to the side to show off her trim profile. “I lost some weight out here!”

Yara noted that she’s been eating a lot of meat and sweets while in Turkey but said that because the food there is mostly “natural, non-preservative,” she lost weight instead of gaining it.

“Yeah, so good, so nice,” Yara added.

Yara shared video footage of her and Jovi’s dinner on another slide. A plate of meat covered with rice and veggies, french fries, onion rings, and tortillas were included.

Yara encouraged her fellow foodies to visit Turkey because they have “literally the best meat” she’s eaten and said it’s “so natural.

Yara then panned her camera to her midsection and, while patting her stomach, said, “And you guys, I lose four kilos, like eight pounds, and even [eating] so much of this because it’s so natural.”

The Ukrainian beauty previously told her fans that she had gained eight pounds upon returning from her trip to Mexico, where she indulged without worry.

To address rumors that she looked pregnant with her puffier-than-usual abdomen, Yara recorded a video explaining that chocolate was the culprit.

It looks like Yara is on the right track, too — earlier this month. She shared some throwback pics from her vacation south of the border as motivation to get back into pre-vacation shape.

Yara promotes the Ulike IPL hair removal handset

Luckily for Yara, her job as a social media influencer allows her to work while she travels the world.

Recently, the blonde beauty partnered with Ulike, a company that sells IPL (intense pulsed light) hair removers. They tout their product as an alternative to visiting expensive salons, painful waxing, harsh chemical hair removers, and shaving.

Yara advertised Ulike in her Instagram Story recently. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Ulike’s IPL device is painless, effective in four weeks, comes with FDA safety approval and a two-year warranty, and blocks harmful UV light, all while removing unwanted hair. You can purchase one of their three devices — ranging in price from $329 to $359 — at Ulike.com

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.