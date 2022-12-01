Yara Zaya shares a workout photo in a crop top and leggings. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya recently proved that her daily workouts are paying off as she posted a gym selfie showcasing her toned body.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was appropriately dressed in stylish workout clothes, including a plunging crop top and matching leggings in a camouflage print.

Yara snapped a mirror selfie and posted the image on social media, which showed her clad in white sneakers as part of her gym gear.

She had her hair parted in the middle and pulled back in a neat bun a the nape of her neck.

The Ukrainian native posed in the large mirror, with one hand on the waist of her leggings and the other holding her phone.

As she worked out to Rick Ross’ Hustlin, we also noticed her bright red nails and AirPods in her ears.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya showcases toned body

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has been very vocal about her dedication to working out daily, and she’s noticing the results of her hard work.

However, her toned body is a result of some healthy lifestyle changes. When she posted the gym selfie on her Instagram Story, Yara noted that eliminating sugar from her diet has also done wonders for her body.

“Life without sugar looks good,” she wrote in the post.

We all know that the 27-year-old is all about looking good, and sometimes she gets a lot of backlash for that. However, Yara has turned her love of fashion into a thriving business.

Yara Zaya is a business owner

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is officially an entrepreneur with two businesses under her belt. There is her makeup line, Boujee by Yara, and her eponymous online boutique, which seems to be thriving.

The reality TV personality sells an assortment of clothing, including swimwear, lingerie, plus-size garbs, accessories, and jewelry.

The boutique has an Instagram account with 44000 followers, and Yara puts herself as a model to showcase the newest styles available for sale.

She recently participated in cyber Monday by offering a 35 percent discount on everything in the Yara Zaya boutique.

Yara rocked a black crop top with skintight pants and boots while switching between a brown leather jacket and a white one in the clip.

She showed off the stylish garbs as some of the options for sale and captioned the post, “CYBER MONDAY SALE STARTS NOW. BIGGEST SALE EVER. 35% OFF ALL STORE. ALL SALES FINAL #cybwrmonday #cybermonday35%off #sale.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.