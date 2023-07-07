Yara Zaya shows off cleavage in plunging sports bra for the ‘perfect morning’

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Yara Zaya wowed her fans with her curves and determination following an ultra-early gym session.

Yara is dedicated to taking care of her body, and that’s quite evident because she always looks amazing.

The Ukrainian native doesn’t need to be in full glam either to show off how stunning she is.

During a weekday Instagram Story recording, Yara videoed herself as she left the gym after an intense workout.

Clad in a low-cut hot pink sports bra, matching yoga pants, and white tennis shoes, Yara showed off her enviable curves as she chatted with her followers.

Yara slicked her blonde hair into a sleek ponytail for her sweat session and went makeup-free, showing off her natural beauty.

“Perfect morning, you guys,” Yara told her fans. “I woke up at 5:00 a.m., got to the burn heat forever class, now I’m gonna go home.”

As Yara got into her car, the time stamp on her video read 6:38 a.m., meaning that she was hard at work at the gym while her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter, Mylah, slept soundly at home.

Yara shared that she planned to meditate when she arrived home before getting to work.

“Because I’m so much more productive when I start my day like this,” Yara admitted in the video, which was captioned, “Hit at 5:00am is the best.”

Yara has lunch with her 90 Day Fiance co-star Shaeeda Sween

Yara has plenty to keep her busy these days, between raising Mylah, fitting in grueling workout sessions, running her online business, and hanging out with friends in her free time.

Earlier this week, Yara hung out with a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, Shaeeda Sween, who was visiting Yara and Jovi’s hometown of New Orleans.

The stylish pair posed for a photo shared on Shaeeda’s Instagram, with little Mylah sandwiched between them. Shaeeda looked fashionable as always, clad in a pink hat, colorful maxidress, and white hijab.

Yara opted for a silky, off-the-shoulder shorts set and white tennis shoes for her and Shaeeda’s lunch date, also looking chic and classy in her ensemble.

Yara has built a solid online following and her own brand

Yara’s online brand, aptly named YaraZaya.com, offers women’s fashion items, jewelry, accessories, and lingerie. The beautiful blonde often serves as a model for her clothing line, which has amassed 47,600 followers on its Instagram page.

Capitalizing on her reality TV fame, Yara has also found success as a social media influencer. She boasts nearly 700,000 followers on Instagram and another 32,700 on YouTube, where she shares her “life of a participant in a reality show, without cameras, real life as it is.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.