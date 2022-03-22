Yara Zaya shares throwback photo in a bikini in Ukraine

Amid the war in Ukraine, Yara Zaya posted a throwback photo of herself in a bikini in Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya has been going through a lot of turmoil as her home country of Ukraine is under invasion by Russia. Amid the uncertainty, Yara posted a throwback picture of herself in a bikini on the beach in Ukraine.

The picture was from 2015 in Odessa and was taken from her own Instagram pictures from around that time.

Yara’s picture was a testament to the frivolous and non-serious times she had in her homeland as the war currently rages on in Ukraine.

Yara Zaya shared a throwback bikini photo in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion

It appears as though Yara was reminiscing on good times she had in Ukraine where she is from, because she shared a throwback photo of herself enjoying time at the beach in Odessa.

In the photo, Yara posed atop an outdoor couch on a patio, wearing an orange, strapless bikini while looking unbothered.

The caption of the original post was in Ukrainian but her caption in her Instagram Stories was in English. She wrote, “2015 Odessa Ukraine (heart eyes emojis).”

Yara Zaya reminisced about a good time in her home country of Ukraine. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya has been vocal about her pro-Ukrainian stance on Russia’s invasion

Yara went on Fox News when Russia first invaded Ukraine to offer her perspective and raise awareness of the situation and its meaning for Ukrainians.

She has also been vocal through her Instagram where she expressed feeling scared for her friends and family who are still back in her homeland.

In one post, Yara went so far as to say that she wished she could take up arms and fight the Russians to protect Ukraine.

Yara’s 90 Day Fiance husband Jovi Dufren has been re-sharing a ton of news sources on his Instagram Stories, as well as places to donate to help Ukraine.

Not all 90 Day Fiance stars have been on Ukraine’s side of the war. Russian native and Season 7 alumni Sasha Larin posted his pro-Russian stance on the invasion. He deemed Russia’s actions to be justified and condemned anyone who thought otherwise by calling them an “idiot.”

After facing backlash, Sasha contended that he was a pacifist but doubled down on his support of Russia’s aggression.

90 Day Fiance Season 9 premieres Sunday, April 17 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.