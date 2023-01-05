Yara Zaya shares how she maintains her jaw-dropping physique with diet and workout

Yara works hard to maintain her killer physique. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya of 90 Day Fiance fame has a killer body and she works hard to maintain it.

The Ukrainian native always looks put together, whether she’s filming for 90 Day Fiance, traveling with her husband Jovi Dufren and their daughter Mylah, or even working out at the gym.

Yara recently shared some insight into her diet and exercise routine in her Instagram Stories, letting her fans and followers know what she eats and what exercises she incorporates into her daily life to stay looking amazing.

Yara first filmed from inside an Italian restaurant, where she described what she was eating for dinner.

“I’m eating my ricotta salad for dinner,” Yara told her fans, noting that she’s been asked quite a bit by her followers what diet she adheres to.

Yara admitted that it’s not easy to cut out foods from her diet, especially when ordering at an Italian restaurant, where the other guests are ordering pasta, pizza, and lasagna. In fact, she said her server questioned why she didn’t want anything more than a salad to eat.

The TLC star pretended to cry when she recounted ordering a salad for herself, especially because all of the other Italian goodies were included with her meal, but she turned them down.

To stay trim, Yara revealed that she tries not to eat much at night, sometimes even skipping dinner altogether, but she does eat “a lot” in the morning since that’s when her digestive system is working faster.

In another IG Story slide, Yara shared footage of herself getting in a late-night workout at the gym, donning a lavender-colored sports bra and matching leggings. Yara performed some crunches, adding a medicine ball to her routine to burn extra calories and keep her abs toned.

“Gym at 10:35 Why not 😂,” she captioned the video.

The next morning, Yara shared a video of her breakfast, which she called the “most important meal of the day.” To get her day started off right, Yara indulged in scrambled eggs, avocado toast topped with salmon, broccoli, zucchini, and a variety of other vegetables, noting that she aims to keep at least half of her plate filled with green foods.

Although Yara puts in a lot of work in the gym and monitors her diet closely, some of her curves are compliments of her recent breast augmentation surgery she underwent in the summer of 2022.

Yara recently showcased the fruits of her labor in a pink bikini, seen above. Yara looked absolutely stunning in the video, advertising her Yara Zaya clothing line and highlighting her enviable curves in the process.

Yara parlayed her love of fashion, travel, and beauty into her clothing line

Speaking of Yara’s clothing line, the blonde beauty offers her customers a variety of apparel on her site, such as jackets, dresses, swimwear, accessories, and lingerie.

Yara’s online shop offers sizes for everyone, ranging from size Small to 3X. She also added some fun fan gear to her merch, playing off some of her funny taglines from 90 Day Fiance. Fans of the franchise can purchase mugs, tumblers, hoodies, and face masks emblazoned with one-liners such as “Swamp Taste” and “Viva to America.”

Yara serves as a model for her brand, posing on her Yara Zaya Shop’s Instagram feed, not only advertising her clothing and merchandise but reminding her followers that she’s got a keen fashion sense, a business mindset, and a sensational body to go along with it.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.