Yara Zaya shares details on her plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures: ‘No regrets’

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Yara Zaya opened up about her cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries, providing details about the work she’s had done.

Yara is constantly finding herself under scrutiny and defending herself when it comes to her appearance, but she’s an open book when it comes to changing up her look.

The Ukrainian-born beauty has copped to the alterations she’s made to her appearance — including a nose job and breast augmentation — but still, critics continue to accuse her of going under the knife more than she has admitted to, and she receives a ton of questions from her fans about the work she’s had done.

Being fully transparent with her Instagram followers over the weekend, Yara detailed exactly what she’s had done and how often she goes under the knife and the needle to upkeep her look.

Yara answered questions from curious followers in an Instagram Story Q&A.

One of the first questions she received was from a fan who wanted to know how often she gets Botox and filler.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya says she retouches her Botox and filler once a year

While visiting her dermatologist’s office recently to have her filler and Botox refreshed, Yara snapped a selfie from her procedure chair, tagging her dermatologist, and revealed that she has both redone once a year.

In another IG slide, Yara shared her nightly skincare routine along with a selfie while wearing a face mask, her hair secured in a hair wrap while clad in a silky floral robe.

“This is how beauty look at night,” Yara wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji. “Steam face, then the mask. Put oil on hair and put on a hat. Applied care to the hands, neck and elbows. And of course, sleep only on a silk bed. Because being beautiful its a lot of work.”

Yara opens up about her breast augmentation

In her last slide, Yara was asked about how large she decided to go with her breast augmentation. While taking a walk, dressed in a sports bra and biker shorts, Yara shared that she received 450 cc implants on one side and 500 cc implants on the other.

“When I was going to do my boobs, I didn’t go for a size,” Yara revealed. “I was going to fill up my boobs because my boobs naturally was a nice size, and then breastfeeding destroyed them, and they were kind of empty, so I just want to fill them up.”

Yara explained that she wasn’t confident after breastfeeding deflated her breasts and that she’s happy she went under the knife to improve their appearance.

“So I filled them up, and I really, really, really love it. No regrets,” Yara added.

Yara’s surgeon who performed her breast augmentation is Dr. Michael K. Obeng, the same doctor who performed fellow 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem’s plastic surgery makeover.

Yara did a live Q&A with Dr. Obeng following her surgery and encouraged others who are considering the same procedure to do their research, find a good doctor, and not worry about what others will say.

“Don’t care what any other people say,” Yara said. “Choose a good doctor who will do a good job for you and enjoy yourself.”

