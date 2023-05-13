Yara Zaya shares ‘all natural’ throwback pics from her life in Ukraine

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya took her fans back to her childhood years while living in Ukraine with a set of throwback pics.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched as Yara emigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. on a K-1 visa during Season 8 of the flagship series to live with her husband, Jovi Dufren.

Since moving to America, Yara has created a successful career for herself and has built a family with Jovi.

In a recent Story, Yara gave her Instagram followers a glimpse inside her life before coming to America — before she found success and happiness here in The States.

In the first slide, Yara posed alongside her mom, Olga. The mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous, gussied up in formalwear, with Yara sporting a white beaded dress resembling a bridal gown and Olga wearing a black satin dress with netted capped sleeves.

Yara wore her blond hair in a curly updo with bangs and wore a diamond necklace and lace gloves. She carried a bouquet of white roses and grasped a picture frame with one hand.

“Me and my mom,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m 16 years old here 😂 all natural 😂,” seemingly poking fun at the work she’s had done to alter her appearance since the photo was snapped.

In another adorable photograph, a young blonde-haired Yara posed next to a red car, looking a lot like her and Jovi’s daughter, Mylah.

Yara wore a ruffled white dress and Bobby socks with sandals in the sweet shot, which she captioned, “Baby yara 😍😍”

Yara’s childhood in Ukraine was difficult

Last month, Yara shared some shocking information about her childhood in Ukraine. During an Instagram Story video, Yara shared that her father wasn’t a “decent” man.

When asked who her favorite parent was, Yara responded, “I wish I could say daddy, but I never have a decent dad. My dad is like a drunk.”

“My favorite parent is my mom because she is who raised me and been there for me,” she added.

Although Yara’s childhood wasn’t ideal, she has found a “decent” father for her daughter, Mylah, in her husband, Jovi.

The two tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas in 2020 in a wedding chapel, and their ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Later that year, they welcomed their daughter, Mylah.

The Season 4 finale and Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All airs on Sunday, May 14 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.