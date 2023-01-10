Yara Zaya says being on 90 Day Fiance was ‘smart’ and makes her feel good about herself

Yara doesn’t regret joining the 90 Day Fiance franchise and calls herself “smart” for doing so. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

When it comes to joining a reality TV show, 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya says she has no regrets. In fact, she credits her fame on reality TV for her success as a businesswoman.

The Ukrainian beauty recently interacted with her fans and followers during an Instagram Stories Q&A while vacationing in the Dominican Republic with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

One of the questions she received from a follower asked how reality TV has changed her perspective on life.

“To be honest, I don’t feel like TV has changed my perspective in my life,” Yara answered. In fact, she admitted that it’s made her feel “so much happier” and more secure about herself.

Yara is thankful for the independence she’s gained from being on TV. By that, she explained, “I was smart by being on reality TV. I opened businesses, a few businesses, and I grow [independence] from that,” something that Yara says she treasures.

Yara proved that she’s a bona fide multi-tasker as she recorded her video from the gym at the resort while working out on the elliptical trainer where she was staying in the Dominican Republic. She noted that her businesses allow her to work online while spending quality time with her family in a tropical locale, as evidenced by her video.

Yara Zaya credits 90 Day Fiance fame with success as a businesswoman

Yara added that she loves that she’s been given opportunities that she wouldn’t have otherwise, including her recent vacation to the Dominican Republic.

She ended her video by telling her fans, “Yeah, it definitely makes me feel better about myself. It makes me feel more, I don’t know, makes me feel good about myself, so yeah.”

Among the businesses Yara runs online is her clothing boutique, yarazaya.com. In addition to trendy apparel, Yara’s brand also offers jewelry, accessories, lingerie, and makeup.

Yara often models her brand’s pieces on her own Instagram as well as their business IG, where she’s amassed 46.5K followers.

In 2021, Yara launched another online business, her makeup line, Boujee by Yara. It looks as though it’s since gone out of business, however.

Yara says ‘being a public figure pays very well’

In another slide, Yara told her fans that in addition to yarazaya.com, “being [a] public figure pays [VERY] well.”

Yara has also become a successful social media influencer. She’s partnered with such companies as the women and POC-operated acne-fighting skincare line Raf Five, the meal delivery service Hello Fresh, and the popular game Royal Match.

Yara also has a link to her Amazon picks in her IG bio, which earns her extra income by sharing her favorite products with her fans. Fans of the 90 Day Fiance star can request a personalized video on Cameo for $65 or a live video call for $165, another way she pads her wallet.

As Yara has proven, being on reality TV definitely has its perks.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 15 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.