90 Day Fiance beauty Yara Zaya continues to live her best life in vacation mode.

Fresh on the heels of a Mexican getaway with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, Yara is enjoying sunny Miami Beach, Florida.

Yara shared some pics to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, once again showing her fans and followers that she knows how to have a good time and look fantastic while she’s at it.

The Ukrainian native first shared a snap of herself and Jovi with Miami promoter Cleon Jarrett as they posed for a picture outside Japanese steakhouse Gekko. The restaurant is a popular dining spot among A-list celebrities such as Joe Jonas, Bad Bunny, and Future.

Yara stole the show in the photo, donning a white minidress with a low-cut square neckline and thin straps. The thigh-skimming length of Yara’s minidress was perfect for the steamy temperatures and accentuated her long, lean legs.

The reality TV fan-favorite sported a pair of Gucci slide platform sandals and accessorized with a Danseuse Etoile Choker necklace from Dior and a gold wristwatch.

Yara carried a straw bag with leather straps on her shoulder and wore her platinum blonde hair down in a center part, with wispy bangs framing her face.

Sandwiched between Cleo and her husband Jovi, Yara smiled for the photo, looking radiant and carefree with a refreshing drink in her hand. For his part, Jovi looked ready to have fun in a pair of aviator sunglasses, a pink t-shirt, and beachy patterned shorts worn with black slide sandals.

Yara shared some footage from her and Jovi’s dinner inside Gekko, where they enjoyed the ambiance of the Brickell hotspot. For their dinner date, Yara changed into a hot pink tube top as she filmed herself enjoying some appetizers, including the Royal Osetra Caviar.

Yara gushed over the Wagyu dumplings Jovi was enjoying, noting how delicious they were. She playfully asked Jovi how it “feels to be famous,” adding that several fellow diners who were fans of 90 Day Fiance had sent drinks their way.

Jovi and Yara toasted each other as they downed a shot, thanking the anonymous restaurant guests who ordered their drinks.

Yara launched Yara Zaya fashion line in 2021

Since she and Jovi have been hitting up some tropical locations recently, Yara has taken her fans along for her wardrobe hauls. Admittedly a lover of all things bougie, Yara capitalized on her love of fashion and beauty.

In February 2021, Yara launched her online boutique, YaraZaya.com, which is focused on fashion, travel, and beauty. The stunning TLC star’s brand offers women’s apparel, including loungewear, outerwear, swimsuits, accessories, and lingerie.

Yara shares her favorite items on the site, including her faux leather textured jacket, which retails for $74.99, along with her popular green Tell All dress, currently on sale for $84.99, and her Eye Dare You jacket, priced at $89.99, which is currently sold out due to its popularity.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.