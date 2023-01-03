Yara Zaya rocks plunging crop top for girls day out with 90 Day Fiance castmates

Yara Zaya spends time with her 90 Day Fiance costars. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya has made two new friends and spent a fun day with them during her trip to New York to film the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

Not surprisingly, the Ukrainian native was fashionably dressed for the occasion in a crop top that showcased her toned abs.

The mystery friends in question are her Season 7 castmates, Kimberly Menzies and Shaeeda Sween.

Yara shared photos on social media of their time together as she plugged the Tell All, which aired the first of four parts last Sunday night.

“It was great to meet you guys ❤️,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Who has already watched Tell all?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one photo, Yara posed in a plunging white crop top, and she paired the sleeveless number with beige high-waist pants and a stylish Valentino belt. She accessorized with a gold chain link choker and had her long blonde hair in messy curls flowing down her shoulders.

Yara had one hand in her pocket and her sunglasses resting on her head as she posed with Shaeeda in the bustling streets of Times Square.

Yara Zaya enjoys time out with her 90 Day Fiance castmates

Shaeeda had one arm around Yara’s waist as they snapped a photo together.

The Caribbean native wore a white top, much like Yara, but she added pops of color with yellow joggers, a lavender headwrap, and a colorful lavender and yellow bag that perfectly matched her outfit.

Yara made some changes to her outfit and switched out the white crop top for a leather strapless corset later in the evening. She also added a nude Valentino bag and a pair of white sneakers to meet up with another costar, Kimberly, for a night out.

Photos posted on Instagram showed the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars sharing a laugh as Kimberly whispered something in Yara’s ear.

Yara Zaya has flawless skin thanks to Raf Five

Yara looked flawless in the photos shared on Instagram, and now we know her secret for glowing skin.

The TLC star has partnered with Raf Five, and she recently endorsed the company, telling her 645k followers how much she loves the acne-fighting skincare products. She also shared a discount code for anyone wanting to make a purchase.

“Hello everyone! With all the holiday food and sweets right now, I need something to keep my skin clear and glowing!” wrote Yara. “That is why I love @raf_five for BEAUTIFUL skin! 🧖🏼‍♀️❤️ Use my code YARA35 for 35% off – link in bio!! #ad.”

Part 2 of the four-part 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.