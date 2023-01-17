Yara Zaya rocks blue body-hugging jumpsuit

Yara Zaya stunned in a flattering ensemble. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya loves to promote her brand by modeling the clothes she sells on her website.

She did just that in a recent post where she was wearing a figure-hugging black jumpsuit.

The flattering, V-neck jumpsuit conformed to her body and stopped all the way at her ankles.

In the mirror selfie, shared on her Instagram Story, Yara held up her phone and was serving a look as she stared into her phone. She had her hand on her stomach, possibly to show off just how fitted the jumpsuit was.

Yara appeared to have minimal makeup on and had her blonde hair down and straight as it rested down one side of her body.

Family photos adorned the side of the mirror in the snap Yara shared with her 655k followers.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance’s Yara Zaya promotes laser hair removal

Last month, Yara took to her Instagram Story to endorse a laser hair removal device that could be used at home.

Yara was wearing a V-neck crop top that accentuated her curves, paired with casual shorts made out of sweatpants material.

She filmed herself using the handheld laser on her legs as she sat on top of her bathtub, wearing protective eyewear in the shot as well.

She encouraged fans to use her promo code and dropped a link in the video that said, “Tap here.”

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have yet to be in the hot seat at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Yara and her husband Jovi Dufren on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? and now the 90 Day audience is three parts into the four-part Tell All.

Most of the couples have already had their turn in the hot seat, but that hasn’t included Jovi and Yara yet.

So far, Jovi and Andrei Castravet have been at each other’s throats, Jovi criticized Big Ed Brown, and Angela Deem screamed in Yara’s face when Yara told her to sit down and be respectful.

In the fourth and final part, Tell All host Shaun Robinson will grill Yara and Jovi about their many issues over the course of the season.

Hot-button issues include Yara’s “help” with Ukrainian refugees, Jovi’s proposal to have another baby, Yara’s desire to stay in Europe, Yara’s mom’s influence, and Yara’s beef with Jovi’s mom Gwen Maynard.

Based on the trailer from the end of Part 3, it looks like Jovi and Yara will talk about their possible relocation plans, with Florida being an option to move to. Furthermore, Gwen will be brought into the fold and reveal that she bought land close to where Jovi and Yara live in Louisana so that she could build a house and be closer to the pair and their daughter Mylah.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.