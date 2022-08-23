Yara opened up about certain Season 9 cast members on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: Yara Zaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya didn’t mince words when asked which cast member from Season 9 “gets on her nerves.”

Yara, a native of Ukraine, came to America on a K-1 visa to marry her travel app love interest, U.S. resident Jovi Dufren, as documented during their journey in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Yara and Jovi appeared in the spinoff, Happily Ever After? a year later and shared much of their personal life on social media. Soon, the couple will premiere in the seventh season of Happily Ever After? alongside some other 90 Day Fiance couples.

The couples joining Yara and Jovi are Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Potthast, and newcomers Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween.

Bilal and Shaeeda’s appearance during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance recently ended with the culmination of The Couples Tell All on Sunday, August 21. During their time on the show, Bilal earned himself a reputation as controlling and came under fire frequently for pranking Shaeeda and insisting on a prenup.

Following Part 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All, Yara opened up to Newsweek about one couple in particular, Bilal and Shaeeda, and revealed that she has already chosen sides regarding their relationship.

Yara Zaya reveals which 90 Day Fiance Season 9 cast member ‘gets on her nerves’

Yara admitted, “When we have our Tell All, I already know that I’m on Shaeeda’s side. Bilal gets on my nerves sometimes. I want to be like, ‘Sit down, be humble.'”

Yara’s husband Jovi chimed in about Bilal and Shaeeda’s marriage, adding, “They have a lot of tension between themselves. I’m curious to see how that plays out.”

As for some of the other newcomers from 90 Day Fiance’s ninth season, Yara and Jovi got a kick out of the banter between Patrick Mendes’ brother John McManus and Jibri Bell. Jibri’s behavior during the Tell All irked many 90 Day Fiance viewers. He instigated a fight with John – who repeatedly referred to him as “Sparkles” in his Boston accent, mocking Jibri’s sparkly attire – and at one point, threatened to fight him.

Should Patrick Mendes’ brother John get his own 90 Day Fiance spinoff?

“I was enjoying the drama between John and Jibri,” Jovi admitted. “John was hilarious. He made the whole show.”

Yara also found John entertaining and felt that he deserves to appear on a 90 Day Fiance spinoff. “I need him to be on Single Life or something,” she said. “I would absolutely watch him. He’s so entertaining.”

90 Day Fiance viewers agreed with Jovi and Yara and would love to see John get his own spinoff.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC.