Yara Zaya reveals her diet secret for having more energy

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya decided to do a rare Q&A with fans and fielded a question about her diet.

Yara gave a video message response and said that she followed a diet of mostly protein, veggies, and fruit and revealed that she had also cut sugar from her diet.

She admitted that she sometimes has sugar in her drinks but that she largely cut out sugar and gluten from her diet, including croissants and chocolate.

Yara said in her video, “Yeah, actually, I feel so much better without sugar. I feel like I have more energy. It’s weird, but I don’t eat sugar for so long, and I feel like, without sugar, I have so much more energy.”

Bloating is another thing Yara said her sugar-free diet has helped combat.

Yara loves to share confident outfit pictures with 90 Day fans, and it’s possible that the success of her diet has contributed to that confidence.

Yara Zaya likes to show off her activewear

Through her Instagram, Yara often likes to flex her activewear outfits. They frequently include spandex leggings and matching sets that show off her gym gains.

She has stepped out in a mirror selfie wearing a matching purple workout set before and looked killer in the coordinated outfit.

Most recently, when Yara was trying to show off her curves in an all-white workout matching outfit, her husband, Jovi Dufren, ended up taking over the video after he accidentally hurt himself by dropping a Murphey bed on his foot.

Yara filmed as she and Jovi’s daughter Mylah went over to Jovi and tried to console him while he was laughing and writhing in pain.

Over the video, originally intended to be a flex, Yara wrote, “Poor Jovi.”

Yara and Jovi are not in a good place on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

On the currently airing season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Yara, Jovi, and Mylah are in the Czech Republic so Yara could be there for support and to try to help her Ukrainian friends and family amid the war in Ukraine.

However, Yara has been vocal about the possibility of staying in Europe and buying an apartment for her, her mom, and Mylah. She originally tried to conceal her intention for Jovi, and it caused problems when Jovi found out what Yara wanted to do.

Now Yara is saying that she wants to have a place of her own in Europe in case she and Jovi don’t work out.

Jovi has been upset and reminded Yara that their home is in the US and that she needs to consult with him about big decisions.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.