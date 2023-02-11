Yara Zaya responds to plastic surgery rumors: ‘Doing nothing to my face’

After a critic insinuated that Yara Zaya had work done to her face, the 90 Day Fiance star vehemently denied the accusations.

Somehow, Yara only seems to be getting more attractive as the years pass.

The blonde bombshell always manages to look incredible, whether she’s filming for 90 Day Fiance, traveling the world with her husband, Jovi Dufren, or sharing photos and videos on social media.

Yara recently shared a stunning set of nighttime shots on Instagram in which Jovi captured her posing on a balcony overlooking the Miami skyline.

In the pics, Yara was dressed to the nines in a pink suit jacket and matching pants paired with a white crop top. Yara showed off her fashionable side and radiated beauty in the gorgeous photos.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For the most part, Yara’s IG post was met with adoration, with over 20,000 likes and 500-plus comments from her fans and followers noting how amazing she looked.

However, one of Yara’s disparagers took to the comments to accuse her of changing her face.

Yara Zaya clapped back at a 90 Day Fiance critic who asked ‘what’s happening’ to her face

“Yara I’m a fan but what’s happening to your face lately?” they asked. “Your natural beauty is fading away! Be careful!”

Yara responded to the comment, calling it “the most weird” one she’s read, and noted that she’s been getting similar feedback from others.

“I am not doing nothing to my face,” Yara decidedly retorted. “Maybe the fact that I’m happy looks good on me.”

Yara claps back at a critic who questioned whether she had work done to her face. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara added that she’s “finally” getting eight hours of sleep per night compared to two or three previously and said it “Looks good” on her too.

Yara has previously admitted to going under the knife

Although Yara denied having any work done to her face recently, she has copped to having other work done in the past. She underwent a breast augmentation last summer, paying a visit to Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng, the same doctor responsible for Angela Deem’s plastic surgery.

The Ukrainian native revealed that after breastfeeding her 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, for 17 months, she was unhappy with her sagging breasts. In addition to getting implants, Yara also underwent a breast lift.

Yara was pleased with her results and recorded a video on Dr. Obeng’s Instagram feed, telling his potential patients, “Don’t care what any other people say. Choose a good doctor who will do a good job for you and enjoy yourself.”

The TLC star has also admitted to lip fillers and getting a nose job after complaining that her nose looked like a “potato.”

Yara is transparent with her fans and has encouraged others considering plastic surgery to go for it, if they are doing it to feel better about themselves.

During the 90 Day Fiance Season 8 Tell All, Yara told her castmates and viewers, “If somebody don’t like something on themselves, change it. Yes, you need to love yourself the way you are. But if you can’t accept something, it’s OK to change it.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.