Yara Zaya reps her brand in casual glam Mardi Gras look

90 Day Fiance beauty Yara Zaya showed off her fashionable side to kick off Mardi Gras 2023.

Yara always looks put together, no matter the occasion.

Over the weekend, she pulled out a stylish look as she attended the Mardi Gras parade in her and Jovi Dufren’s hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Taking to Instagram, Yara shared some fun snaps from her weekend in her Stories.

Yara posed next to a friend in one Story slide, the ladies donning nearly identical ensembles.

The Ukrainian stunner repped her Yara Zaya Shop, sporting her brand’s Yarazaya Jacket, which retails for $84.99 on her site and is available in sizes M through XXL. The black faux leather jacket features fun elements such as a belt, multiple zippers and studs, and embroidered designs in white.

Yara Zaya sported her own brand for Mardi Gras

One of the sleeves has an artwork design with the phrase “Hao Bang,” which translates from Chinese to “I love you.” The phrase “I’m Strong” is written vertically along the front of the jacket, and the back features more artwork with “YARAZAYA” written across the bottom.

Yara paired her jacket with light-washed baggy jeans with a pleated waist, a black tank, a Gucci belt with their signature gold logo on the buckle, and some white sneakers with neon-colored laces. She accessorized with a black Valentino over-the-shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings and wore her hair down in loose waves.

Yara shared some pics from her Mardi Gras fun in her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara’s 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, joined her for another pic, seated on her mama’s shoulders, as they posed for a pic outside among all of the activity. Although Mylah — also decked out in a black leather jacket and sneakers — looked less than thrilled to be hoisted so high in the air, Yara was clearly having a blast, flashing a big smile in the pic.

Yara’s friend and sidekick for the evening shared a stunning photo of the ladies posing for a selfie, showing off their matching looks and beauty, in a share she captioned, “✌🏻Ukrainian.”

Yara’s friend shared a post on Instagram of the duo dressed up and ready to enjoy Mardi Gras. Pic credit: @47.29.22.05/Instagram

She also shared an up-close look at her and Yara’s shoes for the evening. Yara’s sneakers featured gray trim, and her red, green, and white laces added a fun flair to her casual glam look.

Yara’s friend shared a photo of their sneakers for Mardi Gras. Pic credit: @47.29.22.05/Instagram

Yara has found success as a businesswoman since appearing on the 90 Day Fiance franchise

The Yarazaya Jacket is one of many popular items available at Yara’s online boutique. Another favorite item is Yara’s green Tell All dress, which is currently on sale for $84.99. The dress is perfect for a high-profile event or even a date night, and Yara describes it as ” stylish, classy, and sexy at the same time.”

In 2021, Yara launched her online company, YaraZaya.com, which focuses on fashion, travel, and beauty. Her site sells everything from jackets to swimwear, lingerie, jewelry, and everything in between.

In addition to her fashionable pieces, Yara occasionally promotes her brand with freebies. As she states on YaraZaya.com, “Follow me on Instagram and keep an eye out for some awesome product giveaways!”

