90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Yara Zaya isn’t afraid to endure some pain in the name of fashion.

The Ukrainian beauty is currently enjoying a Mexican getaway with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah.

Yara has been sharing plenty of snaps from her vacation and recently took to TikTok to share her outfit details with her 172,400 followers on the social media platform.

Before heading out to the beach club with Jovi, Yara took 30 seconds to record herself from inside their hotel room.

Noting that she was “so late” for her beachfront date, Yara hurriedly showed off her stunning look.

Clad in a champagne-colored bikini and a white sarong, Yara looked fabulous, pairing her look with some designer sunglasses, platform slide sandals, and a name-brand handbag.

Yara Zaya endures pain for fashion in stunning beach club ensemble

Yara quickly described each piece she was wearing. Her Boamar Rami Bikini Bottoms and matching Boamar Rauw Bikini Top in the color Champagne Simmer are both from Free People. The top retails for $74, while the top costs $72.

The TLC star sported Fendi’s 59mm Square Sunglasses in Gold/Blue, the perfect accessory to her ensemble, with a $490 price tag. Adding some bling to her look, Yara shared that she was also wearing a necklace from Dior, their Danseuse Etoile Choker with a gold finish, and the CD signature logo emblem, retailing for $750 on the brand’s site.

Yara’s shoes, although stylish, proved to be, quite literally, a pain to wear. Her Gucci platform slide sandals with the GG logo in camel and ebony run $690 on Gucci.com, but according to Yara, aren’t comfortable at all… but she didn’t seem to mind.

“Shoes, Gucci,” Yara noted before griping, “Hurt like a friggin’ b***h! But it doesn’t matter. Who cares, friggin’ bloody feet, no big deal!”

Lastly, Yara shared that her purse is from Valentino, the collection’s Loco small shoulder bag made of calfskin, which comes with a whopping $2,450 price tag. For the sake of looking fashionable, Yara admitted that she can’t fit much in the bag, but it still “looks cute,” adding, “Who cares if it’s not practical?”

Yara ended her video by blowing a kiss to the camera before wishing her followers goodbye.

Here’s how 90 Day Fiance beauty Yara affords her luxurious lifestyle

The 90 Day Fiance beauty has no shame when it comes to her love of all things bougie. Her critics have questioned how she affords her luxurious lifestyle, with her expensive designer clothes and accessories, frequent trips around the world, and her recent breast augmentation.

Last year, she clapped back at her critics, explaining, “I work. I do for living what I love and I get pay.”

When it comes to working and getting paid, Yara has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. She launched YaraZaya.com, her online boutique, which offers everything from daily wear and swimsuits to lingerie, accessories, and fan gear.

Yara also launched her Boujee by Yara makeup brand in 2021, but it looks as though it’s since gone out of business. In addition to her thriving fashion line, Yara has also become a successful social media influencer with her massive following, garnering 47,700 followers on her Yara Zaya shop’s Instagram in addition to 666,000 followers on her personal IG page.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.