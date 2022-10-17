Yara Zaya rocked a matching workout set. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya is an avid gym goer, and she also has developed a reputation for being a fashionista.

With that said, Yara debuted a new activewear set to 90 Day Fiance fans while taking a mirror video at the gym.

The matching gym attire was comprised of a lilac purple sports top that had one strap swooping over Yara’s chest onto one of her shoulders. The other shoulder was bare.

A small part of her flat midsection could be seen above body-hugging spandex leggings that matched the top in color.

Yara had her hair seemingly clipped back behind her head so that it was completely out of the way, and she could be seen wearing a watch.

The flattering outfit was tied together with white track shoes as Yara shared her look with her 616k followers.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara talked about a creepy gym incident that happened to her before

At the beginning of 2022, Yara shared an incident that happened at the gym that creeped her out.

It involved two male gym patrons who often stared at her, but this time, the older of the two started waving and smiling at her. She asked 90 Day fans for perspective on whether they thought the man could be potentially dangerous or if it was a harmless interaction. She noted that it could be that she was just recognized from the show.

She said she brought what was going on to her husband, Jovi Dufren, and he warned her to “be careful.”

Yara did not report back to Instagram to detail what happened with the stranger at the gym or if she has continued to see them.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren will go to Europe on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Yara is a current cast member on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? along with Jovi and their daughter Mylah.

Filming for this season took place as Russia invaded Yara’s home country of Ukraine.

HEA viewers watched Yara get her 10-year green card approved and make plans to travel to Europe to help her Ukrainian friends and family.

Originally, Yara’s thought was to take Mylah and leave to Europe while Jovi was at work, but Jovi, after much convincing, talked her into waiting until he was back from work so he could protect and support them.

On the next episode, Yara, Jovi, and Mylah will travel to Prague, Czech Republic, where Yara will be reunited with her mother after not seeing her for two years.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.