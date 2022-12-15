Yara Zaya wowed in a plunging crop top for a product promotion. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya knows how to draw attention to a promotion.

She did just that recently while posing in front of her Christmas tree for a product plug.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian native wore a deep yellow V-neck collared crop top that accentuated her bustline and was adorned in small flowers as she had her blonde hair down.

She encouraged fans to use her promo code for a laser hair removal product her audience could use at home.

The second part of her advertisement featured Yara sitting on a bathtub as viewers could see that she paired the flattering crop top with casual blue shorts that tied at the waist.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the image, Yara was wearing protective glasses as she used the laser on her upper thigh.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren’s daughter Mylah got a memorable Santa picture

Just today, Yara treated fans to her, her husband Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah‘s holiday picture, but it had a twist.

The picture featured Jovi sitting on Santa’s left side, smiling with teeth showing, as Yara sat smiling the same way on Santa’s right.

The picture that was supposed to be a pleasant shot was hilariously trolled by two-year-old Mylah, who was sitting next to Yara in Santa’s sleigh with her parents, in tears.

Mylah had a very upset face as she was dressed in a festive red and white striped dress with cute red bows in her hair.

To make light of the funny situation and the way the picture turned out, Jovi and Yara remarked in their joint post’s caption, “Mylah wasn’t very happy to see Santa this year😂😂😂.”

Yara Zaya promotes skincare line RAF FIVE

Yara wears many hats when it comes to promotions, and she represents brands that resonate with her.

Yara likes to stick to a low or no-sugar diet, and in her introduction to the promotion for the skincare line RAF FIVE, Yara said that a “high sugar diet can cause breakouts.”

She went on to plug the company’s skincare line as a defense against sugar outbreaks.

RAF FIVE says in their Instagram bio that they are “💓 Women & POC Operated. 🧬 #Acne Fighting Skincare backed by Science,” and features their “patent pending Zylorma Complex.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.