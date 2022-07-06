Yara Zaya poses in a tiny cutout minidress, straddles a log

Yara got limber on a log for a sexy photo shoot. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya went out on a limb, literally, as she posed on a log in a tiny cutout minidress.

Yara and her 90 Day Fiance husband Jovi Dufren were introduced to viewers during Season 8 of the flagship series. The fun-loving couple loves to entertain their fans and Yara recently did just that with her latest share on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Yara shared some pics from a recent photo shoot on the water that had her showing off her flexibility and modeling skills as she posed atop a log.

Yara Zaya poses in cutout mini dress straddling a log

“We did so cute photos with @jovid11 ❤️ my whole outfit from @yarazaya_shop,” Yara captioned the carousel post, in which she shared three photos from the shoot.

The first slide showed the Ukrainian-born beauty posing on a large log. She rested her body across the log, lying on her stomach as she straddled the log with her legs behind her, holding on to the log and a pair of sunglasses with one hand while holding back her long, blonde hair with the other.

For the photoshoot, Yara sported a brightly-patterned mini dress with cutouts near both sides of her waist that she covered with a white, lacy cardigan.

A swipe right revealed the 27-year-old sitting upright on the log, this time without the white coverup. Instead of holding her sunglasses in the second pic, Yara put them on, adding to the high-fashion look she was going for. Yara, who recently had the police called on her by her cleaning company, placed both hands in front of her to steady herself on the log as her legs straddled each side while she gave her best serious face to the camera.

A third slide showed Yara in another fun pose, this time sensually placing her sunglasses near her mouth as she placed one arm behind herself to pose on the log. Yara popped one leg up on the log, looking ultra-glam for the shot, which garnered plenty of positive attention from her 579k Instagram followers.

90 Day Fiance fans shower Yara with love

“Perfection ❤️🔥,” read one comment from an adoring fan with another telling Yara she looked like a “real life mermaid💋🧞‍♂️🧞‍♀️🧞‍♂️👙👙💙💙💙.”

One of Yara’s followers sang her praises and reminded her husband how fortunate he is: “Jovi is such a lucky man!!! You are gorgeous , smart, hard working, faithful, honest, funny! Just a wonderful woman!!!”

Plenty more compliments poured in for the 90 Day Fiance star. One lighthearted comment, however, caught Yara’s attention and she responded.

“🐊 gonna get you 😂,” read a comment from one of Yara’s fans who was concerned she might run into an alligator while posing on the log. Yara responded, letting her fans know that she was careful, and wrote, “@arnold__v_ i was checking for them 😂.”

