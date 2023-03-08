Yara Zaya makes ‘official statement’ amid pregnancy rumors

After 90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren shared a photo that sparked pregnancy rumors, his wife, Yara Zaya, felt she needed to clarify a few things.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Jovi shared a photo of Yara earlier this week in which her pose suggested that she might be expecting a second baby.

In the pic, Yara posed inside a restaurant, cradling her stomach in a pose that many pregnant women use to show off their baby bumps.

Following Jovi’s Instagram Story share earlier this week, Yara took to her own IG Story to clarify the photo. Apparently, she received congratulations from enough of her fans that she needed to set the record straight.

“Okay, you guys, I feel like I need to make [an] official statement,” Yara told her 676,000 followers with a smile.

“It’s so funny… I just drink margarita yesterday, and I was a little bit, you know, a little bit, boozing up and Jovi take a picture of me. I gained like 13 pounds — 13 pounds, you guys! — that’s why my belly’s a little bit popping out,” Yara continued to explain.

Yara Zaya makes an announcement to 90 Day Fiance fans: ‘I’m not pregnant’

Then, Yara made it clear that she is not expecting a baby with Jovi.

“But, it’s okay because usually when I gain weight, it’s like I’m bloated or something. It looks like pregnant, but no, guys. I’m not pregnant. I just, um, I was just joking around,” Yara added. “So, thank you for congratulating me and wishing me a second baby and all that stuff. But just, uh, not now. Maybe in the future, but not right now.”

Last month, Yara told her followers that if they see her in public and she looks pregnant, it wasn’t because she was with child. Instead, she blamed her bloated belly on eating more chocolate.

According to Yara, her and Jovi’s recent excursion to Mexico is also to blame for her weight gain. She initially admitted to gaining eight pounds, blaming it on enjoying the cuisine south of the border.

However, although Yara admitted that she needs to slow down and enjoy life sometimes, she’s now on a mission to get her body back in pre-vacation shape.

Yara incorporates yoga, cardio, and healthy eating to stay in shape

Yara recently added yoga to her exercise regimen, posing inside a yoga studio as she and a friend took a class together. Typically, Yara is mindful of what she eats and sticks to a regular schedule when it comes to fitness.

The Ukrainian-born beauty is a fan of the stair stepper and reverse glute raises to stay bikini ready. As far as her diet is concerned, Yara normally eats a big breakfast, including lots of green veggies, and aims to stop eating several hours before bed, even skipping dinner altogether at times.

Despite wanting to regain her pre-weight gain figure and appearing a bit bloated, Yara’s fans would agree that she looks fabulous either way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.