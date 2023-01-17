Yara Zaya looks snatched as she showcases enviable curves in her ‘second skin’

Yara continues to plug her brand online. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya of 90 Day Fiance showcased her incredible figure as she modeled a skintight jumpsuit from her clothing line.

The Ukrainian beauty has been working hard in the gym, and her latest promotion highlighted her efforts.

The 28-year-old TLC star recently shared a Story on her Instagram, plugging one of her Yara Zaya Shop’s pieces from her collection.

Yara stood before a full-length mirror to record her video, wearing the jumpsuit in blue. The piece hugged all of Yara’s curves and showed off her toned physique, resulting from her daily hour-and-a-half workouts on the stair climber.

She wore her platinum blonde hair down with side-swept bangs and donned a watch and gold bracelet, keeping her accessories simple and allowing her jumpsuit and her figure to take center stage for the promo.

“Oh my gosh, this feels like a second skin, and I wish you could touch it through the screen. It feels so freakin’ comfy, like, you know. [It’s] like I have nothing on, but I do have something on, and it’s so snatched,” Yara said as she placed one hand on her trim waistline.

“I love it, it’s just so good,” she added, noting that it looks “basic but sexy” and letting her potential customers know there are only a few of the jumpsuits left online.

Yara Zaya showcases curves as she models bodycon jumpsuit

Yara’s outfit for the video was her Yara Zaya Shop’s Racer Back Bodycon Jumpsuit in navy, made of a polyester/spandex blend to give it plenty of stretch.

The versatile jumpsuit retails for $27.49 and is only currently available in size L, as sizes S and M have sold out, as Yara mentioned. The one-piece comes in various colors in addition to navy blue, including rust, taupe, coffee, camel, black, blue haze, olive, and burgundy. As the piece is advertised online, it offers a fit to make any woman feel “more slim and sexy.”

Jumpsuits aren’t the only pieces available from Yara’s shop. She also offers tops, sweaters, jackets, swimwear, dresses, lingerie, and accessories.

Yara is a RAF FIVE skincare ambassador

In addition to her clothing line, Yara has also become a successful social media influencer, thanks to her fame on reality TV. She has partnered with RAF FIVE, an acne-fighting skincare line developed by a dermatologist, a chemist, and a biochemist CBD expert.

RAF FIVE partnered with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to help Americans affected by all mental illnesses. The line donates $1 per purchase to the cause to help raise awareness and provide support and education.

Yara shared a pre-holiday post advertising RAF FIVE, telling her followers that she loves the brand because it gives her “beautiful” skin, keeping it “clear and glowing.” Interested customers can use Yara’s code YARA35 to get a 35% discount on RAF FIVE’s online shop.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits airs on Sunday, January 22, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.