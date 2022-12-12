Yara Zaya looks like a real-life doll in denim crop top with long blonde hair

Yara Zaya looks like a doll in a new post. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya looked like a real-life doll in a stunning post shared on social media.

It’s unclear if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star was using a filter in the clip, or she was just glammed up in hair and makeup, but either way, it caught our attention.

Yara recorded the video while in her car with the sun, adding the perfect lighting for the glamorous setup.

Yara’s blonde hair looked fresh from the salon, with face-framing bangs and extra-long layers flowing down her shoulders and to her waist.

She sported neat brows, long lashes, dark liner in her upper eyelid, and glossy pink lips.

The TLC personality decided to accessorize her look with chunky gold hoops and a delicate gold necklace.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya stuns in a denim crop top

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star didn’t reveal where she was headed but wore a denim crop top.

The top had a faded blue color and a plunging neckline, and Yara paired it with white jeans. She also threw a light pink sweater over her shoulders to complete the look.

Yara’s husband, Jovi Dufren, was driving the car while she recorded the clip and showed off her Barbie look while tightly buckled in with her seatbelt.

Yara posted a video on her Instagram Story while talking to her followers, and we managed to grab a screenshot before the 24-hour snippet disappeared.

Yara Zaya promotes RAF FIVE products

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is making money from her makeup line and her online boutique, and over the past few weeks, she has been heavily promoting her website.

Yara took part in the black Friday offerings and gave her customers 30 percent off everything in her store. She offered an even bigger discount on cyber Monday with 35 percent off.

However, Yara has also been using her growing social media platforms to make some extra bucks with paid partnerships.

Her latest endorsement was for RAV FIVE, which she touted in the video as her favorite brand for skincare. Yara told her 635,000 followers that her skin had been transformed since she started using the products, and she showed her gorgeous makeup-free, filter-free face as proof in the clip.

Yara went through her skincare routine using the products, starting with the brand’s acne treatment pads, then the wash-away gel, followed by the after-hours moisturizing lotion.

Yara shared her personal code, “YARA25,” which gives customers “25% off all @raf_five products!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.