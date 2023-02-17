Yara Zaya is promoting a new product, and the 90 Day Fiance beauty is doing it in style.

The Ukrainian-born beauty always manages to look fantastic, whether filming for the 90 Day Fiance franchise, traveling the world with her husband, Jovi Dufren, or plugging her favorite brands.

The latter was the case recently as Yara took to her TikTok to share the secret to obtaining her taut and toned midsection.

Yara recorded the video from her bathroom, excitedly approaching the camera and sharing some information about the product with her 173,500 followers on the social media platform.

Although the item that Yara was promoting was intended to be the focus of the video, her fashionable outfit and enviable physique stole the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara donned a cream-colored corset-style crop top paired with some relaxed fit, light-washed jeans. She added a light ivory-colored Valentino belt with the fashion brand’s signature yellow-gold V logo on the buckle to add some oomph to her look.

90 Day Fiance beauty Yara Zaya shares how she maintains a flat midsection

The TLC fan-favorite accessorized the look with a gold choker necklace by Dior and some simple gold drop earrings. Her platinum blonde hair was down and parted in the center, with beachy waves flowing past her shoulders.

@yarazaya1 A cup of @colonbroom a day keeps the bloating away! Use my code YARA10 for 10% off – link in bio! 💖 ♬ Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy

Yara’s makeup was flawless, with heavy winged liner on her eyes, flirty lashes, a pearlized eyeshadow on her lids, and a pretty pink color on her plump pout.

The businesswoman explained that she uses the product to help alleviate her bloated tummy. Yara added that it has also improved her skin and noted it tasted “sweet and good,” like dessert.

Yara has used her 90 Day Fiance fame to become a social media influencer

As it turns out, Yara’s video was a plug for the weight management company, ColonBroom. The brand claims to help take “better care of your body, improve your wellness, and manage weight.”

The main ingredient in their product is Psyllium Husk, which will reportedly “help you feel more satiated, control food intake, and manage weight.”

Yara has used her fame from her time on the 90 Day Fiance franchise, as well as internet popularity, to her benefit. With hundreds of thousands of fans and followers across several social media platforms, her bubbly personality, impeccable fashion sense, and beauty, Yara is the perfect candidate to serve as an influencer.

In addition to ColonBroom, the reality TV star has partnered with brands such as HelloFresh and Raf Five. HelloFresh is a meal kit company that delivers ready-to-make dinners to save time on shopping and cooking.

Yara plugged the brand in a post dated June 2022, seen below, noting how it makes it “so easy to add variety to your meals and learn new recipes.”

Yara has also promoted Raf Five, a plant-based, acne-fighting skincare line developed by “a skincare expert, a world-renowned medicinal chemist, and a CBD expert.”

Yara referred to Raf Five as a “life-saving” part of her nighttime skincare routine.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.