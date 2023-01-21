90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Yara Zaya continues to dazzle her fans with her incredible physique.

The Ukrainian-born beauty has been dedicated to putting in hard work at the gym and in the kitchen, and it shows.

Yara took to her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend to capture herself mid-workout.

The TLC star was clad in a hot pink sports bra and pastel green leggings and wore a pale yellow sweatshirt over her shoulders. Her long, blonde hair was secured in a loose, low ponytail, and she wore a few gold necklaces to glam up her gym look.

Standing in the middle of an empty gym, Yara held her drink and keys in one hand and her camera in the other to film herself in the mirrored wall.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She walked towards the mirror before showing her fans and followers her incredibly ripped abs and trim waistline as she struck a few different poses.

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Yara Zaya shows off her gym gains

Yara set her video to the appropriately titled song Muscles by Healthy Boys. The only thing she included in her caption was three crying-laughing emojis, seemingly poking fun at her song choice.

Yara is body goals with her new and improved figure. She has shared her diet and exercise routines with her followers on more than one occasion.

Yara shares her diet and exercise tips

Most recently, Yara has decided to cut sugar from her diet. Earlier this month, she filmed herself from an Italian restaurant, noting that she opted for a healthy ricotta salad. At the same time, the rest of her dinner party indulged in pasta, pizza, and lasagna.

Yara told her Instagram followers that she limits eating at night, sometimes skipping dinner altogether. She packs most of her calories and nutritional content into her breakfasts, which she considers the day’s most important meal.

To start her day off right, Yara typically enjoys scrambled eggs and avocado toast along with some salmon, broccoli, zucchini, and a variety of other veggies. She tries to fill at least half of her plate with greens and likes to mix things up, sometimes adding a low-carb tortilla and some cucumbers to her plate.

However, Yara doesn’t like to eat breakfast until after she’s completed her morning workout. She fuels her body first thing in the morning with a glass of warm water with lemon, followed by a cup of Joe.

As far as exercise is concerned, she likes to rise at 7 a.m., feed her daughter Mylah, then head to the gym for some cardio and light weight-lifting. Yara can often be found on the stair climber, where she aims for at least one hour of cardio to break a sweat and keep her legs and glutes in tip-top shape.

Yara has found a diet and exercise routine that works for her, and the results have clearly paid off.

Part 4 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All, No Limits, airs on Sunday, January 22 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.