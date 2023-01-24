90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is on a roll as far as sharing selfies is concerned, and why not? She looks fantastic.

The Ukrainian-born beauty has recently cut sugar out of her diet and has been putting in extra effort at the gym, and it shows.

Currently enjoying a Mexican vacation with her husband, Jovi Dufren, Yara took some time away from her trip to capture herself looking and feeling like a real-life mermaid.

The blonde stunner captured herself from inside a doorway in her hotel room’s bathroom, where she struck a pose, looking gorgeous in pink and black.

Yara was clad in a long-sleeved crop top featuring a tie-dyed ombre effect, with pale pink on the top and a darker mauve hue at the sleeves. The top clasped right below her bustline in a round, metal enclosure with a cinched hem.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired her top with a black maxi skirt with a low-rise distressed waistline and mermaid fit, which highlighted her taut midsection. The top of the skirt was fitted from her upper thighs to her ankles, where the hem flared into a beautiful, scalloped edge.

Yara Zaya delivers mermaid vibes in tie-dyed crop top and maxi skirt

Yara paired her outfit with white strappy sandals and wore her long hair down with center-parted bangs while showing off a deep purple color on her manicured acrylics.

Yara held her phone with one hand to record herself in the video, which she shared on her Instagram Stories. “Feeling like mermaid,” Yara captioned her video, tagging Finesse US Studios, who was responsible for her outfit.

Her top was the Raine Tie Dye Long Sleeve Top which retails for $26 on their site, available in sizes XS through 3X. Yara’s skirt was the Raine Black-Washed Maxi Skirt, which is $44, also available on their site and is also available in sizes XS through 3X. The pieces are also sold as the Raine Rebellious Set for $70.

Yara shares her favorite pieces from her Yara Zaya online boutique

Yara admittedly loves all things bougie, and even had a makeup line, Boujee by Yara, at one point. However, it seems that business went belly up. She still runs her Yara Zaya online shop, however.

Yara’s e-commerce boutique sells fashion items such as jackets, dresses, swimwear, lingerie, and jewelry. One of Yara’s most popular items is her Eye Dare You Jacket, seen below.

“I have received so many compliments and questions regarding this jacket so I tracked it down and have made it available to you awesome people!” Yara says of the piece on her website. “It’s very comfortable and turns heads everywhere I go!”

The jacket is so popular, in fact, that it’s currently sold out online. It retails for $89.99 and has received nothing but rave reviews.

Another popular item from Yara’s collection is the green dress she wore for the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 6 Tell All, appropriately dubbed the Green Tell All Dress. It typically retails for $119.99, but it’s currently on sale for $84.99 and is available in sizes XS through Large.

“With this amazing dress, you can be a Queen even without makeup. The dress is stylish, classy, and sexy at the same time. This green dress is one of Yara’s Favorites,” reads the description on her site. “Perfect for a date night or event.”

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premieres on Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.