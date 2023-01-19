Yara Zaya, in a red bikini, talks about bodybuilding. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Is Yara Zaya considering a stint in the bodybuilding arena? We’ll have to wait and see if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star meant what she just said in a social media post.

Yara was looking at a bikini-clad photo of herself and realized that her dedication to the gym was paying off — maybe a little too much.

She posted the image on her Instagram Story and noted how muscular she looked in the snap.

“OH MY GOD. I JUST NOTICED HOW MUSCULAR I HAVE BECOME 😂 😂,” Yara pointed out in her post. “MAYBE IT’S TIME TO GO INTO BODY BUILDING.”

The photo showed the Ukrainian native at the beach engaged in a volleyball game.

She wore a red bandeau-style bikini with a circular cutout in the front and tie string around the neck, while the bottom half also featured tie strings at the sides.

Yara’s long blonde hair flowed down her back, and she wore a pair of dark sunglasses.

Yara appeared to be in motion during the snapshot as her muscles were tense as she stood barefoot on the sand while holding the ball.

Yara Zaya has a sexy surprise for her husband Jovi Dufren

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted another red outfit on social media, but this time it was lingerie.

Yara wore the silk two-piece on her Instagram Story and noted that it was Jovi’s gift for Valentine’s Day — although it won’t be a surprise since he’s probably seen the post on her Story.

The top half of the dark red lingerie featured cutout details on the bust with small bows. The bottom half was see-through in the front with small criss-cross designs and a bow at the top with a tiny string detail in the back.

“GOT FOR JOVI VALENTINE’S DAY GIFT,” noted Yara in her post.

The photo showed the red lingerie, and the perfume Yara plans to wear for the romantic night with Jovi. She chose Tom Ford’s Electric Cherry, and the flirty scent will certainly add to the romantic vibe on Valentine’s Day.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes her makeup line

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star loves fashion and makeup, so it’s no surprise that she has an online clothing boutique and a makeup line.

Yara launched Boujee by Yara in 2021, and she shared the exciting news with her 657k Instagram followers and asked them to share the post.

The online promo photo showed a made-up Yara looking glam as she held up one of her eyeshadow palettes and showed the bright yellow design. In the next slide, she showed the lovely colors included in the palette — various shades of pink, brown and nude.

“We are happy to finally announce today that my makeup line has officially LAUNCHED!! Just in time for your Holiday shopping,” wrote Yara. “Go to boujeebyyara.com to check out our products.”

The TLC personality noted that she and her team worked hard to ensure “the BEST quality of makeup,” and she thanked everyone who helped to make her dream a reality.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.