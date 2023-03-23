Yara Zaya is a stylish mom in a jumpsuit for school pickup

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya knows how to pull off a fashionable ensemble, no matter the occasion.

Fresh on the heels of a recent vacation in Turkey, Yara is back to her regular schedule in the States.

Yara brought some style inspiration to fellow moms when she rocked a zippered jumpsuit to pick up her daughter, Mylah.

The Ukrainian beauty shared a look at her outfit in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday afternoon.

Yara was clad in a black long-sleeved jumpsuit that zipped up the front. The jumpsuit featured a black belt with gold detailing on the buckle.

The reality TV star paired her jumpsuit with a black ball cap and white athletic shoes with black trim to complete her monochromatic look.

Yara Zaya reps her online brand in a fashionable zip-up jumpsuit

Yara videoed herself standing in front of a full-length mirror before heading out the door. She wore her hair down and looked makeup-free for her afternoon errands, sporting a fresh hot pink manicure.

She struck several modelesque poses with a serious expression on her face while the soundtrack Decue by Vendredi sur Mer played in the background.

Yara wrote in her caption, “Ready to go pick up MYLAH,” and she linked her outfit at the bottom as well.

Not only did Yara’s outfit serve as inspiration for her 679,000 Instagram followers, but it also served as a promotion for her online boutique, YaraZaya.com.

The 90 Day Fiance star was rocking her collection’s Long Sleeve SEXY Jumpsuit with an adjustable accent belt. The jumpsuit is constructed of a 70% Cotton, 25% Polyester 5% Spandex combination, making for a comfortable and stretchy outfit.

It’s available in sizes small, medium, and large and can be dressed down for a casual look like Yara’s or worn with heels for a more dressed-up look, as advertised online. It retails for $84.99 at YaraZaya.com.

Yara’s online boutique includes women’s apparel and fan gear

In addition to everyday wear, Yara’s boutique sells lingerie, jewelry, swimwear, and outerwear. Although she once included her makeup line, Boujee by Yara, on her website, it has seemingly gone belly up.

YaraZaya.com also offers fan gear, including face masks and coffee mugs emblazoned with some of her famous one-liners from 90 Day Fiance, such as “Swamp Taste” and “Viva to America.”

In addition to her online business, Yara also cashes in via Cameo. A personalized video from Yara costs $65, a live video call is $165, and a business video costs $500. Yara has received nothing short of stellar reviews on Cameo, with an average 4.91-star rating.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.