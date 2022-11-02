Yara Zaya in skintight white spandex says ‘poor Jovi’

Yara shared a video about herself that became about Jovi. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya started a video to show off her skintight spandex outfit. Still, the footage devolved after her husband, Jovi Dufren, hurt himself, and the video became about him.

The video began with Yara taking a mirror selfie as Jovi could be heard in the background. Yara responded to him while using her arms to accentuate her body as she and Jovi’s daughter Mylah walked behind Yara in the mirror.

Yara then turned to the side and raised her arm to show off her side profile in the all-white athletic wear that clung to her thin and fit frame. Yara could be heard saying, “It’s for people who ask me if I am pregnant.”

The camera then panned to Jovi from Yara’s perspective as she seemingly asked him to clarify what he was saying about being fit.

Jovi was moving a Murphy bed out of the wall while Yara was filming. The bed dropped on Jovi’s foot as he let down the last part of it.

He looked immediately pained and started to hobble away from the end of the bed he had just let down.

Yara Zaya said ‘poor Jovi’ as she filmed him after he hurt himself

The video continued as Jovi waved his arms at first before going to the corner in pain as Yara was laughing and asked him what he did. As she was filming, Mylah ran over to Jovi, and Yara got closer with her camera.

Yara encouraged Mylah to “hug daddy” as Jovi yelled about his toes. Jovi and Yara then started laughing as Jovi pointed to his slider sandal that got caught under the bed after he hurt his toes.

Jovi let out an audible “Ow” before collapsing on the bed and wincing in pain as Mylah tried to get his shoe out from under the bed while Yara said, “daddy hurt his feet.”

Jovi then started questioning why the bed was made the way it was before the video ended.

Over the whole video, Yara wrote, “Poor @jovid11.”

Yara and Jovi are in Europe with Mylah on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Jovi, Yara, and Mylah are in Europe in Prague on the currently airing season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? They went there so that Yara could help her Ukrainian friends and family after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Yara and her mom have expressed interest in Yara staying in Europe with Mylah, and she just brought the idea up to Jovi, who reminded her they have a life in America.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.