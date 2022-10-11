Yara Zaya in plunging beige two-piece enjoys day with her daughter

Yara Zaya shared a since-deleted outfit share with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya loves to show off her fashion sense to fans with confident outfit shares that give a glimpse into her style.

In a since-deleted post, Yara rocked a beige pants and crop top set while holding a pink quilted bag.

The outfit’s top had a deep V-neck, while the wide-leg pants were high-waisted.

Yara accessorized the look with a white and gold bracelet and a chunky gold chain that fit snugly against her neck.

Yara had a full face of makeup, and her hair appeared very long, with half of it in waves going down over one shoulder with the rest of it behind her. A few wisps of hair were flowing in the front as well.

The post had two parts as Yara commented in the caption that she was spending time with her daughter Mylah, saying, “Me and my cutie enjoying the day together.”

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara Zaya has stepped out in fashion lately

More and more, Yara has been posting OOTD content on her Instagram, showing her dedication to looking good.

The 27-year-old, whose favorite color is beige, loves designer fashion and stunting with her name brand flexes on social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a beige outfit reveal, Yara recently wore a beige bustier top paired with white jeans and a Louis Vuitton bag paired with Gucci shoes.

While she, Jovi, and Mylah were visiting LA, Yara flexed her expensive shopping spree to fans.

When Yara got her Audi SUV, she shared several posts that included the high-end vehicle, which drew criticism from 90 Day viewers who grew tired of her showing off.

Yara wants to go to Europe without Jovi

On the currently airing Happily Ever After? Season 7, Yara’s home country of Ukraine, has been under attack from Russia.

Yara has been very distraught over the unrest and has been worried about her friends and family in Ukraine.

She just got her green card on the show and told Jovi she was going to go to Europe with Mylah to help her loved ones. Jovi has insisted that she wait a few weeks for him to come home from work so that he could go with them to support and protect them in the potentially dangerous situation.

When Jovi brought the idea of Yara waiting for him up to Yara’s friends, they told him he was controlling.

Yara is still undecided about whether she will leave without Jovi and take their daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.