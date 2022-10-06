Yara Zaya in elegant plunging black top with matching gloves eats ice cream

Yara Zaya shared a stylish and fun look with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya recently kept up her stylish image while doing something fun.

The 27-year-old Ukrainian native shared a post with her over 613k followers on Instagram where she was eating an ice cream cone while wearing a fabulous and sleek outfit.

Yara had her blonde hair styled in a messy bun as strands from the front of her head hung down in waves. She wore silver earrings and a silver necklace to accessorize her all-black outfit, which included black sunglasses.

In two of the photos, a little shiny blue clutch was visible under her arm.

While eating the ice cream cone, Yara shared three different images of herself wearing a plunging black off-the-shoulder top with black jeans. One of the most notable things about Yara’s outfit was the black silky gloves she wore while holding the cone, and she also wore her wedding ring on the outside of the gloves.

In her caption, Yara wrote, “How you dress when you going to get ice cream?😂.”

Yara Zaya’s friends think Jovi Dufren is controlling

Since Russia invaded Yara’s home country of Ukraine, Yara has been planning to go back to Europe to be with and help her friends and family once she got her green card.

During the latest episode, Yara got her green card and was plotting to take her and her husband Jovi Dufren’s daughter Mylah while Jovi was at work.

Jovi wanted Yara to wait until he came back from work so that he could go along to support her and protect his family during the volatile time overseas.

When Jovi asked Yara’s three friends if they could talk to Yara about waiting for him before going to Europe, they ganged up on Jovi and labeled him as controlling.

Jovi Dufren has called Yara Zaya’s friends ‘mean girls’

When Jovi was doing a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans, he was asked whether Yara was still friends with the “mean girls” and he responded that she was.

On Happily Ever After? this season, viewers have already watched Yara sit down with her friends, who encouraged her to get a breast augmentation. Jovi expressed that he didn’t like the influence those women had on Yara and that their opinions were worrisome.

Yara ended up having breast augmentation but did not say whether her friends truly had sway in her decision.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.