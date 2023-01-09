Yara Zaya in bodysuit shows off ‘snatched’ waist in SKIMS ‘dupe’

Yara Zaya promoted a bodysuit by showing off her tiny waist. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya not only loves to do promotions but also loves to show off her fit physique.

She did both in a recent Instagram post where she showcased her curves in a bodysuit she compared to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

In the video Yara shared with her 651k followers, she appeared in front of a couch with a picture hung behind it while she modeled a black bodysuit with a collar around her neckline.

She paired the bodysuit with totally unbuttoned, loose-fitting beige pants as she showed off her tiny waist from different angles and pushed her hair back behind her shoulders for a clearer look.

Yara said she was “obsessed” with the look as she put her hands on her waist several times as if to show off how small it was. She also remarked that it felt like her “second body,” and said she had it in other colors. Yara then modeled the bodysuit in blue and beige.

In the caption, Yara promoted, “You guys I have the PERFECT Skims dupe for you!! I seriously can’t believe how amazing this @pumiey.us bodysuit makes my body look…I feel like Bella Hadid in this 😂 !!”

Yara touted the soft material that kept her waist “snatched” and revealed the flattering numbers could be found on Amazon in many colors.

Yara Zaya has her own clothing line YaraZaya

Yara is a fashionista who took her sense of style next level by starting her own clothing company, YaraZaya, which specializes in “travel, fashion, and beauty.”

She often wears her own brand’s clothes on social media and at the 90 Day Fiance Tell Alls.

Yara has a business Instagram as well as her personal, although she promotes her clothing on both.

She had previously received heavy criticism for upselling clothes she bought from cheap online retailers and was called out for lying about making her own clothes.

Yara of 90 Day Fiance loves designer clothes

Usually when Yara steps out for an Instagram share she can be seen wearing at least one piece of designer clothing or accessories, whether it be a bag, belt, or shoes.

Yara said on Happily Ever After? that her favorite color is beige, which holds true with her fashion sense, since she often makes outfits around the color beige.

The TLC personality has gotten criticism about her expensive taste as it relates to her ambition to help Ukrainian refugees, but she has defended her fashion choices.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.