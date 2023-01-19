90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya loves to show off the curves she works so hard for and likes to look stylish while doing it.

In a recent Instagram Story Yara shared with her 657k followers, she took a mirror selfie video of herself, capturing her look from different angles.

In the video, Yara wore a black baseball hat with no logo, a black crop top, a hooded sleeveless track jacket with a yellow stripe across the chest, and black spandex leggings.

A watch could be seen on Yara’s wrist, and she was carrying a water bottle in her hand without the phone. She captioned her share, “GYM TIME [sunglasses face emoji.]”

The video started with Yara farther back from the mirror before she started walking closer to capture herself from the front and one side before she moved back again.

Yara is an avid gym goer who often shares her fitness and diet secrets. However, this time, Yara focused on her ensemble and gym gains.

Yara Zaya shared her diet secret

Yara got candid with 90 Day fans a while back and gave away her diet secret for having more energy.

The mom of one revealed that cutting out sugar almost entirely has been very beneficial for her.

Yara said that a diet without sugar and gluten had helped her with bloating problems.

A balance of protein, veggies, and fruit is what Yara strives to maintain, and she has cut out things like croissants and chocolate. However, she said that she sometimes has sugar in her drinks.

Yara Zaya went toe-to-toe with Angela Deem at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

90 Day Fiance fans have been watching the four-part Tell All for Season 7 of Happily Ever After? and Yara stepped up in a big way during Part 1.

When Angela Deem came in hot to the stage, she screamed at Usman Umar and her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, and the Tell All could not proceed while Angela unleashed her rage.

That’s when Yara vocalized to Angela that she needed to sit down and show some respect to the other people on the stage. That caused Angela to come over to Yara, stand over her, and scream in her face.

Yara stood her ground, though, and did not back down from Angela’s tirade, a move which Yara got props on later from her fellow castmates.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.