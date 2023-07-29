Yara Zaya fires back at 90 Day Fiance viewer who accuses her of ‘always’ drinking

90 Day Fiance personality Yara Zaya found herself on the defensive after a critic put her on blast for imbibing large amounts of alcohol.

Yara is used to coming under fire on social media, but usually, the criticism is based on her appearance.

This time, however, Yara defended her lifestyle after a 90 Day Fiance critic accused her of being a lush and insinuated that she likes to blow through her husband Jovi Dufren’s paychecks.

With the premiere of 90 Day: The Last Resort just around the corner, Yara shared a teaser clip on Instagram.

In the Reel, Yara and Jovi walked along the beach with their castmates, Kalani Faagata and Asuleu Pulaa, Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown, Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, and Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods.

In the caption, Yara wrote, “So excited 🎉🎉 who you guys looking forward to see the most? #90dayfiance #90daythelastresort.”

Over 31,000 Instagram users liked Yara’s video clip, and thousands more headed to the comments. Many of the commenters expressed their excitement for the latest 90 Day Fiance spinoff, while others expressed their dismay for certain controversial cast members.

One comment, however, sparked a little conversation between fellow 90 Day Fiance viewers, and Yara got in on the action too.

Yara Zaya defends herself after critics insinuate she’s a heavy drinker

“I feel like Yara and Jovi will work because Yara communicates what she wants. The rest will be a mess,” the comment read. “I’m tired of seeing Angela, Michael, Ed and Liz. I like Khalani regardless.”

The comment received plenty of feedback, and one Instagram user, in particular, responded, “Agreed 100% to this! I truly hope Yara and Jovi do make it, but the fact he prioritizes having drinks is a bit much. I went thru a relationship, which was the same, so I can sympathize.”

One of Yara’s followers replied to another Instagram user and accused her of drinking “a lot.” Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Referencing the comment about Jovi “prioritizing” drinking, another commenter chimed in, this time taking aim at Yara.

“She drinks alot as well and complains about strippers,” the critic wrote. “Look how she has changed her appearance so much. She is not some angel. He makes a ton of money and she is out all the time.”

Yara took notice of the comment and couldn’t help but clap back.

“I drink a lot ? Very interesting 😂,” Yara fired back. “And we both make [money], [not just him]!!!”

Yara fired back at her critic. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara continued to clap back, adding, “This is very interesting. So you think that I’m always drinking because you saw me doing that in one episode? 😂 Tv is not all my life, you can’t see and know everything about us 🤦🏼‍♀️😂.”

Yara wasn’t happy with Jovi Dufren’s drinking habits on 90 Day Fiance

Jovi has admitted that he has a penchant for strippers and drinking, so the critic’s comment wasn’t exactly incorrect.

When Yara was pregnant with her and Jovi’s daughter, Mylah, she gave him an ultimatum: stop the hard-partying ways or hit the road.

“If you want to be with me, you need to stop the drinking,” Yara told Jovi during an episode of 90 Day Fiance.

When Jovi fired back, claiming he didn’t need to stop, Yara stood firm.

“I need it,” Yara told him. “I want you to stop drinking.”

These days, it seems Yara and Jovi have reached a happy medium, as they’ve been spotted drinking together. But for the most part, Yara adheres to a healthy lifestyle and limits her alcohol consumption.

90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, August 14 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.