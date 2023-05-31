Yara Zaya fires back after critics take aim at Jovi’s appearance: ‘What is wrong with you?’

Haters hurled insults at Jovi Dufren’s appearance, and his wife, 90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya, clapped back and defended her husband.

Since Yara and Jovi made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 8 of the flagship series, the couple has amassed hundreds of thousands of social media followers.

Yara, especially, shares a lot of her and Jovi’s personal lives with her fans on Instagram and recently posted some photos of herself and Jovi as they tested out their new camera.

In the first slide of the carousel post, Yara and Jovi shared a kiss for an up-close black-and-white selfie.

The second photo saw a colorized selfie, as Jovi smiled big for the camera while Yara snapped the up-close shot, slightly smiling with her mouth closed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Testing out our new camera 📸📸. #happilyeverafter,” read the caption on the post.

The post received lots of love, with over 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

However, an Instagram post from a 90 Day Fiance cast member wouldn’t be complete without some haters showing up in the comments, right?

That’s exactly what happened, and Yara was ready to fire back.

90 Day Fiance viewers take jabs at Jovi Dufren’s appearance

One such derogatory comment read, “I think they are a cute couple….but what’s up with his top teeth? Bad overbite??? Just looks strange to me.”

In response, Yara commented, “@forsakendragonqueen2023 he look just perfect!!! What is wrong with you people 😂”

Haters bashed Jovi’s looks in Yara’s recent post. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Another critic commented, “Maybe Jovi needs filter and Botox.”

Firing back once again, Yara replied to the hater, telling them, “@larysamedeiros maybe you need to [email protected] be jealous, there is no filter.”



Yara clapped back at a critic who took aim at Jovi. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara doesn’t sweat the criticism online

Yara is no stranger to criticism on social media. It seems that no matter what she posts, haters have something to say about it.

That was the case when Yara recently shared some pics from a trek to New York City. In the comments of the post, one of Yara’s followers called her the “weirdest” cast member and accused her of seeking attention, and said that she “gets mad” when she doesn’t get it.

In true Yara fashion, the Ukrainian-born beauty clapped back, succinctly asking, “So what are you doing here?”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.