Yara Zaya enjoyed a beautiful day in New Orleans with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah over the weekend, and she rocked a stylish outfit for the occasion.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star posted photos from their day at the park on social media, including one that showed her posing solo.

Yara rocked a striped two-piece set with high-waist pants and a corset-style top with high cutouts at the front.

She paired the outfit with white platform sneakers and a black handbag, while her long blonde hair was styled straight with bangs in the front.

Yara had one in her pocket as she leaned against a wall for the stylish photo. She had another solo picture on the slide but added a pair of trendy pink sunglasses. this time

The cutest image in the bunch, however, was the one that showed Yara with her family.

The trio looked happy as Jovi— casually dressed in shorts and a t-shirt— held Mylah on his hip. Yara stood on the other side with one hand in the air as they posed for the sweet family photo.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren enjoy New Orleans with baby Mylah

The trio was enjoying their time in New Orleans since they won’t be there for much longer because Yara wants to settle somewhere else.

Yara and Jovi have been scouting out locations before they settle on a place to live, but they haven’t shared where their new home will be — although Florida seems to be top of the list.

A few weeks ago, the Ukrainian native explained that Florida has several cities that are ideal for parents and kids, while New Orleans is more of a tourist city where people go to have fun.

However, while she’s gotten backlash for constantly disrespecting Jovi’s hometown, Yara blamed her English speaking skills. The 27-year-old explained during a Q&A that she loves New Orleans but doesn’t deem it an ideal place to settle down.

Jovi Dufren shares a sweet message for Yara and Mylah on International Women’s Day

Jovi Dufren shared an appreciation post dedicated to his wife and daughter for International Women’s Day.

He posted a throwback photo of Yara clad in a tiny orange bikini from their recent vacation in Cancun, Mexico. In the image, Yara had her arms wrapped around baby Mylah as they smiled for the cute snap.

Jovi also posted a current photo of Mylah holding a bouquet of roses, which he got her to celebrate the special day.

“Happy International Women’s Day to all the beautiful women out there, especially these 2. Going to make sure yall have the best day and week 😁!!” he captioned the post.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya promotes FabFitFun

Yara recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of FabFitFun and shared the goodies she received in their spring box.

“Happy Birthday @fabfitfun 🥳🥳🥳! This Spring🌸, #fabfitfun is celebrating 10 years of delivering happiness to everyone, everywhere and I have a very special deal for you!” wrote Yara in her post.

The items in the seasonal boxes range from home goods, beauty, and wellness, to fashion, fitness, technology, and other products.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.