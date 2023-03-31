Yara Zaya enjoys a Pilates workout with her mother-in-law Gwen

Yara Zaya is committed to staying fit, and now her mother-in-law Gwen Eymard is joining the fun.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star took Gwen and another family member, Jackie, to a Pilates class, and she shared the moment on social media.

Yara confessed that Gwen was not interested in trying out the workout, but she eventually agreed to do it with her.

As for Yara, she has done the popular low-impact workout a few times and enjoyed it so much that she wanted to go back.

The video posted online showed the Ukrainian native clad in green workout gear and a white cap as she talked to her followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Hi, you guys, I am getting ready right now because I am going today with Mrs. Gwen to do Pilates,” said Yara in the clip, while noting that Gwen was “not sure about it, but she agrees to go with me.”

Yara Zaya gets fit with her mother-in-law, Gwen Eymard

The TLC star posted another snap when they arrived at the pilates studio and got ready for the intense workout. The video showed Gwen and Jackie sitting on their Pilates machines waiting for the class to begin.

Yara turned the camera on Jackie and Gwen — who was clad in a black t-shirt and leggings — and asked, “You excited to do pilates with me?”

Jovi’s mom gave a quick wave to the camera while Jackie responded, “I’m so excited.”

Yara and Gwen enjoy spending time together as some time ago, the pair made a cute dancing video, which was posted on Instagram. Yara was busting out her best dance moves as Gwen bobbed along to the music.

Meanwhile, Yara is just getting back into her workout routine after a few months of traveling the world with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah.

During their last stop in Istanbul, Turkey, Yara could not stop raving about how delicious the food was, as they visited several restaurants during their time in the country.

Interestingly though, despite sampling a range of delicious treats Yara still managed to lose weight.

The great thing is that the food in Turkey was fresh and void of preservatives, but now that she’s back in the U.S., she had to quickly get back to her workout routine.

Yara Zaya goes glam with styles from her online boutique

The fashionable TLC star enjoys dressing up, so it’s no surprise she has an online boutique, and she constantly promotes the pieces on social media.

During her vacation in the Dominican Republic, she modeled a purple bikini from her company, and people quickly snatched up the stylish swimwear.

“Thank you guys for all of the support❤️ purple swimsuits are sold out, but we have a black one available now in yarazaya.com❤️❤️,” she noted in an Instagram post.

Her website, yarazaya.com, sells swimwear, clothing sets, dresses, lingerie, accessories, jackets, and jewelry.

The size-inclusive brand also has a plus size option with stylish pieces ranging from XL to 3XL. Also, you can purchase fan gear on the website, including a mug with Yara’s face displayed on the front.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.