Yara Zaya encourages her fans to love themselves in heartfelt video

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya had a message for her fans when it comes to self-love.

Yara has gained a large following on social media since appearing on 90 Day Fiance and several spinoffs.

Between her fashionable posts, jet-setting lifestyle, and relatable content, Yara has become a fan favorite among 90 Day Fiance viewers, both on and off camera.

The Ukrainian native recently interacted with her fans and followers and answered some questions during an Instagram Story Q&A.

One of Yara’s 680,000 IG followers wanted to know how she loves herself and added, “I wish I could love myself the way you do.”

Yara responded with a video recorded from her home. Sounding surprised, Yara began by telling her followers, “What? This question, you guys…”

Yara Zaya encourages 90 Day Fiance fans to love themselves

After wishing her fans a good morning, Yara encouraged them, “Please love yourself. Dude, you have only one life, and you will never, ever live this life again.”

“And only now you can love yourself, and believe me, nobody [is] going to appreciate the fact that you gonna just care about your family and only live for them. They never gonna appreciate that,” Yara continued.

“They gonna respect you and appreciate you when you gonna show them some love and self-respect for yourself. So please love yourself… like, you have only one life. You never gonna live this life again,” said Yara. “Need to love yourself first of all because only then you can share your big love with everybody else.”

Yara has learned to love herself amid the backlash she receives

Despite some harsh criticism that Yara receives online, the reality TV star has managed to remain self-confident and love herself in the face of adversity.

Yara has been bashed for calling herself a reality TV “star,” been deemed “spoiled and self-centered,” been labeled a gold digger, and been called out for living a lavish lifestyle.

Amid all of the negative chatter surrounding her, Yara remains unbothered. Besides, the blonde beauty has plenty to keep her busy and focused other than reading comments from trolls on the internet.

She and her husband, Jovi Dufren, share their 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, and in addition to raising a toddler, Yara films for the 90 Day Fiance franchise while running her online business, YaraZaya.com.

Yara’s shop sells women’s fashion wear, including clothing, outerwear, lingerie, accessories, and fan gear. She also spends her time recording Cameo videos for her fans, influencing her followers on Instagram as an ambassador for several brands, running a YouTube channel where she carries 32,800 subscribers, and recording fun videos on TikTok, where she has 192,700 followers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.