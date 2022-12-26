Yara Zaya dressed in all fur gives pouty kiss to Jovi Dufren

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren were in a cute selfie together. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance couple Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren proved that they are very much still together with their recent holiday photos.

Jovi and Yara share a daughter, Mylah and she has been a major part of their holiday social media content and their content in general.

However, Yara treated 90 Day fans to a rare selfie of just her and Jovi bundled up together for the cold weather.

In the photo shared with her 641k followers, Yara was wearing a very fluffy white fur coat with hints of black fur throughout. The fur piece was on top of her head and the hood obscured more than half of her face. What could be seen, was her pouty lips giving a kiss toward the camera.

Jovi’s face was pressed against Yara’s and his hair was swept back as he donned square-shaped gradient sunglasses with a hint of a smile on his face.

Yara tagged Jovi in the happy selfie that was taken outside and posted on her Instagram Story.

Yara Zaya promotes FanDuel Casino

Yara’s most recent promotion over the holidays was for FanDuel Casino, an app that Jovi has also promoted.

In a video address, Yara was unwrapping a present in front of her Christmas tree to explain that FanDuel is a mobile gaming app that allows users to play their favorite casino games like Blackjack, Baccarat, slots, and others.

She touted a holiday promotion the company was having and noted her partnership with the gaming app in a hashtag at the end of her ad.

Yara stayed in Europe on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching Jovi and Yara struggle in their relationship over Yara’s desire to stay in Europe longer while Jovi goes to work.

Originally, Yara wanted to go to Europe without Jovi, then once they were there together, she wanted to go apartment hunting with her mom in Prague behind Jovi’s back.

Once she, her mom, Mylah, Jovi’s friend, and Jovi arrived in Germany to see Yara’s friend Karina, Yara once again pled with Jovi to let her stay in Europe with her friends and family.

Yara’s intention to go to and stay in Europe was to help her Ukrainian friends and family who were escaping Ukraine. However, Yara’s efforts to help Ukrainians have been heavily scrutinized by HEA viewers who don’t think she’s been productive.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.