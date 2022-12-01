Yara Zaya claps back at 90 Day Fiance critic’s meme

Yara Zaya did not take kindly to a meme made about her and her mom. Pic credit: TLC

A lot of drama has been going down in the lives of Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya this 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season and Yara just clapped back at one criticism.

90 Day viewers have been watching Yara and Jovi in Europe with their daughter Mylah as they went there with the intention of Yara seeing her mother and trying to help her friends escape the war in her home country of Ukraine.

Yara’s mom has been trying to convince her to stay in Europe, buy an apartment, and spend more time with her. Jovi has not liked that Yara’s mom has been influencing Yara’s decision-making in a way that is pushing her away from him and their life in America.

With that said, viewers seem to have also gotten a bad impression of Yara and her mom’s intentions and also took a dig at Jovi possibly being the wallet behind any big decisions.

On the last episode, Yara’s mom Olga cried as she pleaded with Jovi in her limited English to let Yara stay longer.

The meme used a still image of Olga looking forlorn to make their point that Yara took offense to.

Yara Zaya felt offended by a 90 Day Fiance meme

The meme featuring Yara’s mom’s face as the focal point read, “Thinking about how you have to go back home to your old apartment because Jovi wouldn’t buy you a new one.”

Yara landed in the comments to give a condemnation of the spirit of the meme and to also dispel the notion that Jovi would have been paying for a new apartment.

She slammed, “You guys are mean, y’all need to watch show and enjoy, without pulling people down. And for record jovi don’t buy nothing for nobody, I can afford to by apartment if I need so!!!!!!”

Do Jovi and Yara want another child?

Jovi and Yara’s daughter Mylah turned two in September, and the question of the young couple having another child is apparently on the table for Jovi.

Based on the trailer for the next episode, it looks like Jovi will talk to Yara about trying to expand their family. His logic was briefly explained by his feeling that it would bring him and Yara closer together again.

How the conversation will evolve remains to be seen during the upcoming episode.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.