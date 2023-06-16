Yara Zaya channels Shakira as she shimmies her hips in Daisy Dukes

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya had fun showing off her dance moves and enviable physique.

The 29-year-old Ukrainian native loves to share her personal life with her fans and followers, and did just that in a recent video on social media.

Yara recorded herself as she frolicked barefoot around her home and shared her plans for the day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Yara posted the video, in a white crop top, Daisy Dukes, and a light brown button-down top.

The song Hips Don’t Lie by Shakira played as Yara shimmied her hips, clearly having fun as she danced and lip-synced to the song.

Yara looked fresh-faced and beautiful, sporting neutral makeup, long straight hair, and some dainty jewelry for her relaxed look.

Yara Zaya shares her plans, and her dance moves with her fans

In addition to showing off her dance moves, the TLC star shared her plans for the day with her 684,000 followers on Instagram.

First on Yara’s list was Pilates for 50 minutes, followed by another hour at the gym. Next, Yara planned to prepare a “healthy meal” before getting some work done on her website.

To top off her work for the day, Yara noted that she would finish “with taxes” before spending some time with her and Jovi Dufren’s 3-year-old daughter, Mylah, at Chuck E. Cheese.

90 Day Fiance star Yara sticks to a healthy diet to stay in shape

Yara is all about balance in her personal and professional lives. While she stays busy with her online boutique and raising Mylah, she also spends a lot of time focusing on her health.

Yara is avid about fitness and eating healthy. In her Instagram Story Highlights, Yara shares one of her go-to recipes for her favorite smoothie, including pineapple, cucumbers, spinach, parsley, celery, and coconut milk.

She recently partnered with Real Good Foods Co. in an Instagram Reel advertising their orange chicken. Yara showed her followers how to prepare the meal in the video and, in the caption, noted how “quick, easy, and healthy” the meal was.

“Looking for a quick, easy, AND healthy meal idea?…@realgoodfoods has you covered 💁🏼‍♀️!” she wrote.

“This orange chicken is PERFECT when I need something quick and want to stay healthy because it is high protein, low carb, and low sugar. Take a trip to your local Safeway and grab you some.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.