Yara Zaya calls out haters who say she needs to ‘learn how to dress’

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya just showed us how to handle criticism gracefully.

The Ukrainian-born beauty has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media since appearing on reality TV.

With that, as Yara has found, comes both praise and criticism.

Yara faced that reality recently when she was attacked for her appearance.

In a recent Instagram Story share, Yara posed for a bathroom selfie, clad in a plunging white minidress with a ruffled hem. The TLC star added a pair of chunky white hightops to her outfit and a baby pink handbag, styling her long, blonde hair in voluminous waves.

Yara’s dress garnered the attention of her Instagram followers, who wanted to know where she got the ensemble. As Yara shared in another close-up slide, the dress is from Shake Your Bon Bon.

Shortly after posting the photos, Yara uploaded a screenshot of some of the feedback she received from online haters, who weren’t impressed with her fashion sense.

Critics take aim at Yara Zaya’s sense of style

In one of the DMs, a critic told Yara that she looked like a “14 year old girl” and told her to “lose the chunky child shoes and go with a nice wedge!”

“Jovi has got to hate this look!!!” they added.

Another detractor told Yara that she has “decent legs,” but needs to “learn how to dress.”

“Lets see…do I want to look like a junior high girl or do I want to look like an elegant woman???” read another sarcastic comment.

Yet another Instagram user took aim at Yara’s appearance, DMing her, “Nice! Another filter because she hates the way she looks!!!”

Despite the disapproval from a handful of followers, Yara took it in stride while putting her critics on blast.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is unbothered by her critics

At the bottom of the screenshot of the DMs, Yara wrote in the caption, “Love my followers 😂😂😂”

It seems no matter what Yara does, she is met with criticism, but she doesn’t let that stop her from living her best life.

Yara is living it up in New York City

Currently, the 90 Day Fiance star is in New York City. Yara posted a bathroom selfie on Threads, looking casual yet gorgeous in a black crop top and black leggings as she made her way to The Big Apple.

“On the way to NY. Yeey,” Yara wrote in the caption.

Yara’s trip to NYC is her second in recent months. In May, Yara posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, including some shots showing off her fashion sense in the streets of Manhattan, pics of her food and drink, and a snap of the celebrity hot spot, Nobu.

“New York is one of my favorite cities in USA,” Yara captioned the post. “What is your favorite city guys??❤️”

