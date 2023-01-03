Yara Zaya and Shaeeda Sween meet up in NYC for some retail therapy during 90 Day Fiance Tell All

Yara and Shaeeda met up in NYC during the Happily Ever After? Tell All. Pic credit: @yarazaya/@westindianbella/Instagram

During filming for the Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, castmates Yara Zaya and Shaeeda Sween met up to do some shopping in The Big Apple.

Part 1 of the Tell All aired over the weekend, and viewers were already treated to some major drama.

In an effort to step away from the on-screen chaos, Yara and Shaeeda decided to enjoy each other’s company while getting in some retail therapy, as viewers watched on Sunday.

The 90 Day Fiance beauties each took to their respective Instagrams to share pics of their NYC shopping excursion and their blossoming friendship.

Yara shared a photo first on IG, showing herself and Shaeeda with their arms around each other’s waists as they posed on the sidewalk amid bustling New York City.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shaeeda sported one of her signature hajibs in a dainty lavender color which she wore with a long-sleeved white top, yellow joggers, and a beige ball cap.

Gorgeous 90 Day Fiance castmates Yara Zaya and Shaeeda Sween shop together in NYC

Yara opted for a ribbed white crop top paired with white pants and accessorized with a beige-colored Valentino belt and a pair of aviator sunglasses worn on top of her long, blonde hair.

Yara captioned her IG share, “It was great to meet you guys ❤️ Who has already watched Tell all?”

Both ladies looked gorgeous in the snap, which Shaeeda then shared on her IG.

“I gained a beautiful friend. @yarazaya,” Shaeeda captioned her IG post. “Did you guys enjoy the first part of the Tell All 😱😱”

Yara also shared photos of herself with another one of her other Happily Ever After? castmates, Kimberly Menzies. For one fun photo, Kimberly pretended to whisper something in Yara’s ear as they stood on the streets of NYC while Yara made a shocked expression.

The third slide showed the pair sharing a laugh. Kimberly looked beautiful in a flowy, floral-printed top, black leggings, and sandals for her nighttime outing with Yara.

There’s still plenty more drama to come on the Season 7 Happily Ever After? Tell All

This season’s Tell All has a different format than previous ones, airing as a four-part special including behind-the-scenes footage and interactions with the castmates off-stage.

During Part 1 of the Tell All, viewers were already treated to plenty of drama right off the bat. Angela Deem entered the stage and began hurling insults at some of her castmates before filming even got underway and ended up walking off stage.

Jovi Dufren and Andrei Castravet got into an altercation after their impromptu sit-down meeting at a bar went south. The episode ended in suspense, as Big Ed Brown’s ex, Rose Vega, made a surprise appearance and teased that the two have been in contact.

There are still three more installments of the Tell All and plenty more drama to come, so be sure to tune in again next Sunday to stay up-to-date on it all.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 9 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 8 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.